PENN LAIRD — Having dropped their last two games, the Shockers wanted to make a statement.
Highlighted by an eight-run fourth inning and yet another complete game thrown by veteran pitching ace Kirk Messick (Broadway), the Shockers propelled themselves to a 10-2 victory over Stuarts Draft in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts admitted last week was tough for the organization and that they didn’t play up to their potential.
The focus Tuesday was to get things back on track.
“We can’t let one week dictate the rest of the year,” Potts said. “They came out with a different mindset. … It was a slow start to the game, but obviously that fourth inning propelled us. That was a much-needed win.”
The Diamondbacks were first to strike on an RBI ground-rule double from Chaz Harvey. The Shockers responded with a sacrifice fly from Dawson Russell (Shenandoah/Spotswood) in the bottom of the third. Harvey nailed a sac fly in the top of the fourth, but from there on, the Shockers went on a tear.
Kaden Spaid (Shenandoah) nailed a three-run homer in the bottom frame of the fourth — his second home run of the season. Later in the inning, Frankie Ritter (Shenandoah) ripped a two-RBI single to left field. Luke Keister (Shenandoah/Spotswood) notched an RBI double, while Pearce Bucher (Shenandoah) capped off the inning with a two-run homer.
“It was up and down the entire lineup that [fourth] inning,” Potts said. “It wasn’t just one guy. Scoring eight runs in an inning is huge, especially with Kirk. We knew after that, Kirk was going to cruise with the run support. We’ve been struggling offensively the last couple games, so to see us break through in the fourth, put up an eight spot, and kinda put the game out of reach early on was definitely a sight to sore eyes.”
Keister scored off a wild pitch in the seventh inning for the Shocker’s 10th run of the game. Bucher led the Shockers with three hits and two RBIs, while Keister racked up two hits and an RBI. Logan Duff led Stuarts Draft with three hits, while Keegan Costa contributed two.
Messick fanned six strikeouts in his second nine-inning complete game of the season. Stuarts Draft’s Josh Matheney (Buffalo Gap) took the loss on the mound after pitching an inning.
Potts said Messick told him this was the first year in a while that he’d lifted weights during the season. While he’s unsure if that correlates with his pitching success, he believes it allows him to recover quicker.
“I think he feels stronger and his body is more in shape than it was in previous years,” Potts said. “As you get older, it’s hard enough to play competitive baseball, let alone stay in shape. He’s gone up there, thrown strikes every game, and our defense plays phenomenal behind him.”
The Shockers (14-6) host Clover Hill (12-6) on Friday, while the Diamondbacks (8-13) host Elkton (0-20).
The Shockers sit half a game behind Bridgewater (14-5) for the RCBL lead after 20 games played. Potts said the goal is to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason but knows it’s a “logjam” in the race to the front.
“Obviously Bridgewater’s playing well, Clover Hill is up there [and] Broadway is up there,” Potts said. “We’ve got to win as many games as we can moving forward, and this weekend’s going to be a huge test for us. … We just have to take care of business one game at a time, and [we] don’t want to look too far ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.