At the start of the 2023 Rockingham County Baseball League season, the Shockers were left short-handed.
With many of their high school players having the success in their seasons had and the Shenandoah Hornets competing in the NCAA Division III Super Regional tournament, the Shockers were left without many of their key pieces to start the year.
“We struggled the first couple of games, there’s no doubt about it,” Shockers head coach Nolan Potts said. “Once everybody has gotten here, and we’ve built some continuity and guys have gotten consistent at-bats, the success has been there. … They come every day, they’re ready to play, [and] we’ve just played good baseball.”
Good baseball might be an understatement when looking at what the Shockers have achieved early in the season, such as stringing together an eight-game win streak. Potts knew they could find their footing once they had a full lineup, it was just a matter of when.
“We knew when they came back, we’d start hitting our stride eventually,” Potts said. “It took a few games to do it, but since everybody’s been here, we’ve put a consistent lineup out there and we’ve been pretty good. If we’re able to continue to do that. … I like our chances.”
The Shockers were unable to reach the RCBL finals last year to try and defend the RCBL title after winning it in 2021. Luke Keister, a Spotswood alum and Shenandoah University infielder, felt the struggle to maintain a complete roster hurt them last season.
“A few guys would be floating in and out, just because of their jobs and other things going on,” Keister said. “We’re feeling good going into the rest of this season. We still have a lot of regular season left to play, but I think we’re going to be excited come playoff time.”
Nick Arnold, an Eastern Mennonite standout, joined the Shockers this year for his first RCBL season. He attests their early season success to playing solid on both sides of the diamond.
“The pitching’s been great for us [and] we’ve put hits together when we need them,” Arnold said. “If we continue to do that, I think we’ll continue finding good success in this league.”
Arnold also believes the tight-knit bond being formed within the team has paid its benefits on the field.
“Just being able to come together, learn from each other, and continue to get to know each other has really helped us,” Arnold said. “As we continue to go throughout the season, we’ll continue to get even better.”
Potts felt it was important to bring back their “core” group this year, such as 37-year-old pitcher Kirk Messick. Potts said the ideal situation would be to plug in the new guys where needed within the core group of returners, and they’d be set up for success.
“That was a big thing going into the offseason,” Potts said. “I think we’re finally starting to see some of the fruits of the labor we did in the offseason, in terms of picking up some guys and keeping the core together.”
Keister said they try to go into every game with three phases in mind: Hit the ball, play solid defense, and pitch well.
“You put all three of those together, good things happen,” Keister said. “Putting it all together has been fun, and [we’ve been] playing good, clean baseball.”
Potts believes if his team can excel in those three phases, they can come away with a win on any given night. If not, it’ll be an uphill climb.
“If we do that, we give ourselves a great chance to win,” Potts said. “If we’re slacking in one of those three [phases], then we’re making our lives a lot harder. … We just have to keep being consistent like we have been the last couple of weeks, and I think we’ll be OK.”
At season’s end, Potts is hopeful RCBL fans will look at them as the 2023 champions. Yet, whether it’s ending the season with an RCBL title or not, Potts wants his group to be looked at as one that played the game how it should be played, on and off the field.
“We want to represent the Shockers the right way,” Potts said. “We want to come out here and let our game do the talking. I think so far this year, we’ve done a good job of that, it’s just a matter of keeping that momentum going. … I think we’ve got a pretty good thing going, so no need to reinvent the wheel. If we keep playing the game well, then good things will happen.”
