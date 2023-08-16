PENN LAIRD — When Nolan Potts took over the Shockers five years ago, he said he wanted to establish them as a contender.
Potts said while some play summer baseball for reps or hanging with friends, they play to win.
And they did just all season long.
It all culminated on Tuesday at Spotswood High School, when the third-seeded Shockers claimed their second Rockingham County Baseball League championship in the last three years after taking down top-seeded Bridgewater 10-2 in Game 6 to win the best-of-seven championship series 4-2.
“To cap off 41 games with a championship, I’m ecstatic,” Potts said. “I know these guys are too. It’s just an amazing feeling to be able to be the champions of this league where there’s so many good teams this year. It’s an awesome feeling, I can’t really put it into words.”
Luke Keister, who had 14 hits and eight RBIs in the series, earned Finals Most Valuable Player honors. Keister said he felt blessed and humbled to be rewarded with the MVP accolade and win the championship with his team.
“I have the utmost respect and love for each and every one of those guys,” Keister said. “Not just respect for our guys, but respect for those guys at Bridgewater [and] everybody around the league. Nobody’s a cakewalk, that’s for sure. It’s always a ballgame no matter where you go.”
Potts said Keister’s “amazing” postseason made him well-deserved to be Finals MVP, and he’s come a long way since joining the program in 2020.
“To see him grow from that 16-year-old high school kid to a leader on this team and one of the best players in the league, I know it means a lot to him,” Potts said. “We wouldn’t be at this point in the season without him. He was our rock in that three hole all year. … To see him be the MVP and to see him rewarded for his hard work, it’s just awesome for him.”
In his final career game, Shockers pitcher Matt House threw a complete game and struck out seven en route to the championship. House said winning the title was what they set out to do from the start of the season, and he’s happy he gets to go out on top.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but it’s very nice that we were able to finish it off this year for my last season,” House said. “I’m happy that it was able to happen.”
After getting shut out 5-0 in Game 5, Potts was happy to seemingly put the game away early. The Shockers led 8-0 after five innings, and never allowed Bridgewater to string together much offensively.
“They had the right attitude when they came here,” Potts said. “We talked about wanting to go back to their [Reds] place to play a Game 7. That was on their minds, and it culminated with great at-bats, defense was phenomenal for the most part, and Matt House does what he’s been doing all year.”
Connor Houser led the Shockers with three hits and two RBIs, while Pearce Bucher contributed three hits and an RBI. House and Harrison Madagan each racked up two hits and an RBI. House applauds the Reds for putting up a good fight and said they made it a lot tougher on them than it may have seemed.
“The scoreboard doesn’t do it justice of how well they played,” House said. “All around, they’re still a very good team and they made it tough on us. We were just able to barrel the ball up.”
Holding the Finals MVP plaque on his old high school field, Keister said it’s even more meaningful to win the title at Spotswood. Keister struggled to find words to describe what this season meant to him and his team.
“It’s been one heck of a ride,” Keister said. “It’s just an amazing feeling, and we’re blessed to have gotten this opportunity to play here at my high school. … To win it here, it’s a really special feeling. I’m just thankful and truly blessed.”
The moment when the Shockers held up the RCBL championship trophy and celebrated with one another is why Potts said they do what they do. They invest a lot of time into reaching a common goal, but they do it to win, as they did Tuesday.
“It’s awesome when it all comes together,” Potts said. “You have a plan at the beginning of the season, you build a team, and you have an idea on paper of what it’s going to look like, but you never know how it’s actually going to play out. For the most part this year, things went as smoothly as they could. … We played good baseball at the right time, and we’re the champs.”
