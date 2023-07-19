PENN LAIRD — The Shockers continue to stay in the hunt for the lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League standings after Tuesday’s rout.
Three runs in the second propelled the Shockers to the lead, and from there, they never looked back — stomping out the Elkton Blue Sox 16-3 after seven innings at Spotswood High School in RCBL action.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts was pleased to see his team have a good at-bat approach and hit the ball with authority, and he is hopeful it continues through the final games of the regular season.
“We just put good swings on the ball,” Potts said. “That’s something I’ve been preaching all year. If you put good swings on the baseball, then you’re going to give yourself a chance. Defensively, we weren’t as sharp as I would’ve liked, but when you score 16 runs, you’ve got a little leeway for the defense to not be 100 percent.”
The Shockers won 9-5 on the road on Jul. 3 in their last meeting with Elkton, a game Potts felt they struggled in — but found a way to win. Potts believes the size difference between the two fields could’ve been a factor between the two games.
Potts stated that Elkton’s field dimensions are smaller than Spotswood’s, leading his guys to get in their heads and believe they could’ve turned the Jul. 3 game into a home run derby.
“At Spotswood, we don’t have that mentality,” Potts said. “We’ve seen that it’s a bigger ballpark. I think knowing we have to hit line drives and barrel baseballs up is kinda the key to our success. Whereas [at] Elkton, if you hit some routine fly balls there, sometimes they’re going to get out.”
The Blue Sox got on the board in the first with two runs — one by Garrett Critzer off a passed ball, the other by Ty Mauer off a catcher’s error. Luke Keister gave the Shockers a run in the bottom frame off a sacrifice fly.
The Shockers surged ahead in the third, with Bodie Pullen and Luke Keister each notching two-run singles. Keister nailed another two-RBI single in the fourth, while Kaden Spaid drilled a three-run bomb — putting the Shockers ahead 9-2.
The nail in the coffin was the fifth inning, as the Shockers proceeded to put up a seven spot, which included Harrison Madagan clearing the bases with a three-run double and later scoring off a single by Keister — his sixth RBI of the game.
Keister, Madagan, Spaid, and Pullen each contributed three hits for the Shockers, while Madagan and Spaid drove in three runs. Mauer led the Blue Sox with two hits. In just his second appearance on the mound this season, Cole Orr earned the win for the Shockers after five innings pitched with four strikeouts.
Heading to Ferrum for his freshman season, Potts said they’re trying to build Orr up in order to have another solid arm to go to during the postseason.
“For a guy who only threw two innings before [Tuesday], he did a good job,” Potts said. “Especially because he hasn’t really thrown a whole lot this summer.”
The Shockers (16-7) traveled to Grottoes to face the Cardinals (14-9) on Wednesday, while the Blue Sox (0-24) host the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks (9-14) on Friday.
It’s a logjam at the top of the RCBL standings, with the Bridgewater Reds (15-6), Clover Hill Bucks (15-6), and the Shockers all looking to claim sole possession of first. The Shockers and Bucks square off Friday, and while Potts knows that’s a huge game, every win from here on out is essential.
“To make our lives easier and not have to rely on other teams helping us out, we’ve got to win these games,” Potts said. “We want to put ourselves in a position where we control our own destiny in terms of the standings, and not have to rely on help from other teams in order to get where we want to.”
