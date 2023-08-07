DAYTON — For the third time in four seasons, the Shockers are headed to the Rockingham County Baseball League's championship series.
In a winner-take-all Game 5, the third-seeded Shockers strung together enough runs in the late innings to propel them past second-seeded Clover Hill 8-5 in the RCBL semifinals on Sunday at Buck Bowman Park.
The Shockers punched their ticket to the championship series against top-seeded Bridgewater with the victory.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts said reaching the championship series is what they set out to do, and fortunately for them, they've been able to do it many times in recent years.
"That's the goal heading into every season," Potts said. "We know we've got a really tough opponent on the other side. The defending champs with a lot of veteran players, a lot of talented guys, [and] a really tough lineup to try and get through. It's going to be a challenge for us, but our guys are up for it."
Potts said it was huge to defeat the Bucks in the semifinals, but even more significant was they could do it twice on the road, including in Game 5.
Potts believes Clover Hill has the best home-field advantage in the league and said no one would dispute that.
"We knew it'd be a big crowd [for Game 5], we kind of knew who they were going to pitch, and we knew it was going to be a tough atmosphere to play in," Potts said. "I think we had the right mindset from the get-go. … It's a pressure-packed game, it's win or go home, and it's a tough place, so the fact that we came out on top and played as well as we did was really cool to see."
Pearce Bucher and Frankie Ritter racked up RBI singles in the first and second innings to put the Shockers ahead.
Clover Hill responded in the third with two runs off RBI doubles from Jose Rocha and John Siciliano to knot the game at 2-2 and took the lead in the fourth off of Caden Simmers' RBI putout.
The Shockers regained the lead with RBIs from Nick Arnold and Matt House in the fifth and drove in four more runs in the sixth and seventh innings to gain a five-run advantage.
The Bucks put up two runs in the ninth, but it was too little, too late.
Ritter led the Shockers with three hits and an RBI, while Lucas Bauer contributed two hits and an RBI for Clover Hill. On the mound, Kirk Messick pitched the first three innings for the Shockers, while House tossed the final six innings and fanned six strikeouts. Tucker Hrasky threw for five innings for Clover Hill and struck out five.
Game 1 of the best-of-seven championship series will take place Tuesday at Ray Heatwole Field.
Potts said it would be challenging to take down the defending RCBL champions and this year's regular-season champs, but he believes they'll give the Reds a run for their money.
"They've been the cream of the crop," Potts said about Bridgewater. "The guys are up for the challenge. They take the underdog mentality a little bit, and obviously, they're the one seed and we're the three seed. … I think winning this series was huge for us, in terms of our confidence. … We've got to come ready to play, without a doubt."
