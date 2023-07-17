BRIDGEWATER — The Shockers evened the season series with the defending Rockingham County Baseball League champions on Sunday.
In a battle between two of the best pitchers the league offers, Kirk Messick and the Shockers took down Chris Huffman and the Bridgewater Reds 12-6 at Ray Heatwole Field.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts said Sunday’s win ranks high in terms of significant victories they’ve picked up this year, especially since they needed a “bounce-back” game after Friday’s 10-3 loss to Clover Hill.
“We certainly got that [Sunday night],” Potts said. “It was one of those games where they [Bridgewater] had their full complement of guys, we had our full complement of guys, they had their best pitcher going, and we had our best pitcher going. It was a playoff-like atmosphere, honestly.”
Messick struck out five and walked only two while Huffman struck out 10 and allowed one walk. Potts expected to see Huffman against them on the mound and felt his team had a solid plate approach that proved successful.
“To get 14 hits off a pitcher of Chris’ caliber is impressive in itself,” Potts said. “If you would’ve said it was going to be a Kirk Messick versus Chris Huffman matchup and there was going to be 18 runs scored combined, I wouldn’t have bet on that. It turned into an offensive night for us, and it was a win that we absolutely needed.”
The Reds surged ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the first, which saw Corbin Lucas drive in two off a double. The Shockers rallied back with a four spot in the second inning with no small help from Harrison Madagan’s three-RBI double.
Noah Cornwell nabbed his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot in the third, to put Bridgewater within one. Brett Tharp knotted the game at five with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The Shockers wouldn’t be denied, however, as they mounted seven more runs in the game — most notably a two-run home run by Pearce Bucher in the eighth.
Frankie Ritter led the Shockers with three hits and two RBIs while Luke Keister contributed three hits and an RBI. Bucher and Connor Houser each tallied two hits and two RBIs. Nick Griffin led the Reds with two hits and two RBIs.
The Shockers (15-7) host the Elkton Blue Sox on Tuesday while the Reds (14-6) host the Montezuma Braves on Tuesday.
Shockers 140 000 133 — 12 14 1
Bridgewater 301 100 010 — 6 10 2
Messick and Russell. Huffman and Tharp. W — Messick (8-0). L — Huffman (5-1). 2B — SHO: Ritter, Madagan, Russell. BRI: Shifflett, Lucas, Griffin. HP — BRI: Cornwell. HR — SHO: Bucher, eighth inning, one on. BRI: Cornwell, third inning, none on. RBI — SHO: Ritter (2), Madagan (3), Keister, Bucher (2), Houser (2). BRI: Tharp, Cornwell, Lucas, Griffin (2), Sherfey. SF — BRI: Tharp. SB — SHO: Pullen. LOB — SHO: 4. BRI: 6. E — SHO: Arnold. BRI: Swartley, Yankey.
