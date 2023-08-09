BRIDGEWATER — After advancing to the Rockingham County Baseball League finals, Shockers head coach Nolan Potts said defeating the defending champions wouldn’t be easy.
The path to doing just that became a little easier after Tuesday, as the third-seeded Shockers capitalized on six Bridgewater errors and showcased quality defense en route to an 8-2 victory over the top-seeded Reds in Game 1 of the best-of-seven championship series at Ray Heatwole Field.
The Shockers clamped down defensively, but none more than left fielder Bodie Pullen.
The Reds were down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, with veteran slugger Corbin Lucas up to bat with two outs. With a runner on, Lucas sent one deep to left, only for Pullen to leap into the air and rob Lucas of the game-tying home run, sending the away crowd to a roar.
“Off the bat, I knew he [Lucas] caught it well,” Pullen said. “Thankfully, I had just looked back to see where I was playing to know how much I had to go back until I was at the fence. At that point, it was just putting the body on the line. You’ve got to make a play for the team.”
Pullen, who contributed two RBIs in Tuesday’s win, described what it would mean to win an RCBL title in his second year in the league.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Pullen said. “Especially playing with guys I really enjoy. Nothing would mean more to win this championship. I know how much pride people put in this league, and it’s just a very fun league.”
Five of the Shockers’ eight runs were unearned Tuesday, as Bridgewater’s fielding troubles proved to be a difference maker. Reds pitching ace Chris Huffman fanned 11 strikeouts in seven innings pitched, and with a guy like Huffman on the mound, Potts said they had to be opportunistic.
“Chris doesn’t need any more help,” Potts said. “He’s so good as a pitcher, so that was the whole approach — don’t let him strike you out 10 times. … We made them make plays, and fortunately for us, they didn’t make them. That was key for us.”
Pitcher Jaden Click earned the victory for the Shockers after tossing the final five innings, while Cam Comins threw the first four innings. Potts said Click’s outing was the story of the game.
“Cam got us through four, [was] hoping to get a couple [innings] out of Jaden, and he just dominated for five innings,” Potts said. “That was just huge for us to save the bullpen in a seven-game series. I can’t speak highly enough about him. He’s been ready to play all year when his number is called, and he got it done tonight.”
Click said the keys to shutting down Bridgewater’s offense were to throw strikes and have the defense back him up simply.
Fortunately for the Shockers, Tuesday’s defensive effort was exceptional.
“The defense played great,” Click said. “I can’t say enough about them, the defense was awesome. Bodie saved the game until we got a couple of insurance runs in the last inning, so I can’t thank them enough. They played out of their mind [Tuesday].”
The Reds are no strangers to dropping Game 1 in the finals, as they fell 21-6 to the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks last year and ultimately won the title in a seven-game series.
Lucas said they’ve struggled defensively throughout the season, which showed on Tuesday.
Lucas said he believes an extensive break and a few starters missing from their lineup played a role in the dismal fielding performance.
“I think if we went another game against Grottoes and had more reps, things would’ve been a little different,” Lucas said. “Not having Noah [Cornwell] and Liam [Simpson], two starters who are both two of our better defensive players, and having to put guys in positions where we hadn’t had them all year sort of came back to bite us.”
Game 2 was scheduled to take place at Spotswood High School on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Game 3 is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field.
The Shockers are one step closer to their second RCBL crown in three years.
Click, who watched the Shockers win the title in 2021, said it would feel awesome to get the job done this season.
“I joined the team last year,” Click said. “Back when they were in New Market, I got to watch them win a championship, so it feels good to be able to do it for them now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.