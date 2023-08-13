PENN LAIRD — The Shockers are one win shy of claiming the Rockingham County Baseball League championship.
After earning a 7-4 win in Game 3 and a 10-3 victory in Game 4, the third-seeded Shockers are closing in on the RCBL crown as they lead the best-of-seven championship series 3-1 over top-seeded Bridgewater with Game 5 set for Monday at Ray Heatwole FIeld..
After Friday’s Game 3 win, Shockers pitcher Matt House said even if they went up 3-1 in the series, they still need to treat things as if it’s an elimination game.
“With a team like this, they’re that good to where you have to make sure you’re on top of your game,” House said. “If you release a little bit of slack, then you’re done. They’re going to get you.”
House pitched the final 4.1 innings in Game 3. Shockers head coach Nolan Potts credited House for doing a solid job pitching out of the jam, but things got a little too dicey for his liking.
“That got a little too hairy there,” Potts said. “I thought we played well the whole game up until the end where they got some hits. … It’s a good win, we needed this game to get back on top of the series.”
Bridgewater left 14 base runners stranded in Game 3. Shifflett, who contributed four hits in Game 3, said a team doesn’t tend to win games when they leave that many runners on base.
Despite the Reds racking up 14 hits, Shifflett said everything still needs to fall in place to win.
“Baseball’s one of those sports where you have to put everything together,” Shifflett said. “It’s all about timely hits.”
House said he had to hand it to the Reds because they’re a great hitting team, making them difficult to pitch to.
“They definitely make it a challenge,” House said. “It’s just [about] trying not to throw the ball over the middle of the plate, but I did that too many times. [I] tried to rely on my defense and try to keep the ball in the park.”
Chris Huffman notched his second home run of the championship series in the first inning of Game 4. Yet, the Shockers drove three runs across in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead, with RBIs from Luke Keister, Pearce Bucher, and House.
The Shockers continued to surge ahead as House’s RBI ground-rule double in the third added another run. Grey Sherfey’s unearned run in the fifth cut into the deficit, but the Shockers added two more runs in the bottom frame with Dawson Russell’s two-RBI single.
The Shockers scored four more runs in the game, with more RBIs from Keister and Connor Houser. Kirk Messick and Shifflett pitched a complete game for their respective teams in Game 4. Messick tossed six strikeouts, while Shifflett fanned nine. Keister led the Shockers with four hits and two RBIs, while Harrison Madagan contributed three hits.
Game 5 is set to take place Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field. House said he’s one of a few on the Shockers that have decided it’s his final season and said he couldn’t put into words how much he enjoys playing in the league.
House knows it would mean a lot to ride off into the sunset with the RCBL crown.
“I know we’re trying to go out on top and win it all,” House said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.