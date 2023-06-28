The RCBL Shockers gutted out their eighth straight victory on Tuesday in a nail-biter.
Pearce Bucher’s score off an error in the bottom of the seventh proved to be all the Shockers needed, as they fought to a 2-1 win over the Grottoes Cardinals in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird.
Bodie Pullen didn’t waste any time by drilling a solo home run in the bottom of the first for the Shockers. The Cardinals responded in the top of the fourth with Witt Scafidi driving in a run on an infield single.
The Shockers struggled to put runners on the base path, but busted through Grottoes’ defense in the seventh. Bucher notched a leadoff single to start the inning, and later advanced to second.
With one out and Bucher in scoring position, Connor Houser advanced to first off an error by center fielder Jacob Merica. Bucher rounded third and legged it out to score what ended up being the game-winning run.
Luke Keister and Nick Arnold led the Shockers with two hits apiece, while Pullen tallied the one RBI off the homer. Scafidi led the Cardinals with two hits.
Pucher took the win on the mound for the Shockers after pitching four innings and striking out two. Adam Dofflemyer took the loss for Grottoes after pitching 6.1 innings and fanning four strikeouts.
The Shockers (9-3) travel to Bridgewater to face the Reds Wednesday, while the Cardinals (8-7) travel to Clover Hill to face the Bucks Wednesday.
GRO 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 1
NEW 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 x — 2 7 0
Dofflemyer and Lam (7). Sawyers and Bucher (6). W — Bucher. L — Dofflemyer. HR — NEW: Pullen, first inning, no one on. 2B — GRO: Michael. SB — GRO: Irvine, Tomajcyzk. NEW: Arnold. E — GRO: Merica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.