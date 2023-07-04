The New Market Shockers picked up an extra innings victory on Monday after a late-game charge to get past Elkton
Down 5-0 after five innings, the Shockers mounted five runs in the last four innings to force the game to extras, and proceeded to put up a four spot in the 11th to claim a 9-5 11-inning win over the Blue Sox in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Stonewall Jackson Park.
The Blue Sox drove in three runs in the second, including a two-RBI single from Pedro Mendez. Tyler Stobbs and Ty Mauer scored runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to take a 5-0 lead.
The RCBL Shockers got going in the sixth inning with Harrison Madagan’s two-run homer. Frankie Ritter followed up in the seventh with a solo homer to cut the lead to two. The game was tied in the top of the ninth courtesy of Dawson Russell’s two-RBI single.
Bodie Pullen scored off a wild pitch to give the Shockers the edge in the 11th. Madagan, Russell, and Ritter all crossed home plate in the 11th to break open a four-run advantage to take the win.
Ritter and Kaden Spaid led the Shockers with three hits apiece, while Madagan nailed two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Wright led Elkton by contributing three hits, while Mendez notched two hits and two RBIs.
Kirk Messick earned the victory on the mound for the Shockers after tossing six innings and nailing six strikeouts. Landon Bruce took the loss for Elkton after pitching 1.1 innings.
The Shockers (13-4) host the Broadway Bruins on Wednesday, while the Blue Sox (0-18) travel to Montezuma to face the Braves on Wednesday.
SOK 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 0 4 — 11 15 2
BLU 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 12 2
Sawyers, Messick (6). Williams, Bernard (6), and Bruce (9). W — Messick. L — Bruce. HR — SOK: Madagan, sixth inning, one on. Ritter, seventh inning, no one on. 3B — SOK: O’Brien. 2B — SOK: Ritter, Spaid. BLU: Mendez, Stobbs. SB — SOK: Ritter, Russell, Spaid. BLU: Mauer 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.