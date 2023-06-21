PENN LAIRD — With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth following New Market’s Drew Hogue scoring off a pitcher’s balk, Harrison Madagan made it over to third as the potential game-winning run.
“Just be ready,” Shockers head coach Nolan Potts said to Madagan. “Just in case he [Stuarts Draft pitcher Chandis Goff] spikes one or one gets by the catcher, you have to be ready to go.”
Sure enough, the very next pitch got by the catcher, and Madagan proceeded to leg it out to home to score the walk-off run and give the Shockers a 4-3 victory over the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks Tuesday at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird.
The win marks New Market’s sixth straight. The Shockers were two runs behind heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Potts knew they weren’t going to go down without a fight.
“They always say you’ve got to get 27 outs in order to win the game,” Potts said. “We were down to our last out, and were able to scratch a couple across. Despite how ugly the offensive showing was most of the night, we were able to put it together for one inning and come away with the win.”
It took five innings for either team to strike first, until New Market’s Bodie Pullen doubled to center field for an RBI. The Diamondbacks responded in the top frame of the sixth with Cody Bartley’s solo home run.
Stuarts Draft surged ahead in the ninth off of Calen Owens’ two-RBI double, but the Shockers came out hot in the bottom half with three straight singles. Kaden Spaid notched a sacrifice fly to get the Shockers within one, followed by Hogue scoring off the pitcher’s balk to knot the game at three.
That ultimately led to Madagan scoring the game-winning run. Madagan led the Shockers with four hits, while Pullen contributed three hits and the RBI double in the fifth. Owens racked up three hits for Stuarts Draft, while Nate Wayne added two hits of his own.
Matt House took the win for New Market after pitching 3.2 innings and fanning five strikeouts. Spaid started on the mound, tossing 5.1 innings and striking out 11. Chandis Goff took the loss for Stuarts Draft after pitching 0.2 innings of relief.
Potts said their pitching has been exceptional throughout the season, especially through their current win streak.
“Between Kaden last night, Matt a couple of times, [and] obviously Kirk [Messick] the other night, that’s kinda been our calling card so far,” Potts said. “I’m really hoping we can continue to throw the ball well.”
The Shockers (7-3) host the Reds Saturday, while the Diamondbacks (5-8) host the Blue Sox Friday.
Potts said they’ve had their fair share of games so far where they’ve been able to get up early and coast to a win, but Tuesday, they had to be resilient.
“I think [Tuesday] was the first time where we had our backs against the wall,” Potts said. “Fortunately for us, we’ve got a lot of strong-willed guys who never want to lose games. … It was a great team win on a night where we didn’t have the best offensive showing.”
