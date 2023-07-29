The RCBL Shockers are heading to the semifinal round after two decisive victories.
In a best-of-three quarter round series, the No. 3 Shockers trounced the No. 6 Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 11-1 in seven innings in game one Thursday at home, and 13-3 in game two Friday on the road in Rockingham County Baseball League playoff action.
The Shockers scored five runs in the bottom of the first in game one, and mashed the gas from there — ending things early after putting up three in the bottom of the seventh to go up 11-1. Kaden Spaid homered in the sixth for the Shockers, while Cody Bartley homered in the second for Stuarts Draft’s sole run of the game.
Harrison Madagan led the Shockers in game one with three hits and two RBIs, while Spaid and Connor Houser each contributed a hit and RBI. On the mound, Shockers vet Kirk Messick tossed a complete game — striking out three and only allowing the one homer. Pitcher Logan Stump took the loss for Stuarts Draft.
The momentum from game one carried over into game two for the Shockers, as they coasted to another decisive victory. Bodie Pullen and Dawson Russell each nailed home runs for the Shockers, while Logan Duff and Calen Owens homered for the Diamondbacks.
Russell ended with two hits and three RBIs, while Matt House doubled twice and drove in a run. Owens led the Diamondbacks with three hits and an RBI off the homer. House tossed a complete game for the Shockers and fanned six strikeouts, while Parker Heinemann took the loss for Stuarts Draft after pitching 6.2 innings.
The Shockers postseason continues as they will face the No. 2 Clover Hill Bucks in the semifinal round.
