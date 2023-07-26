BROADWAY — The Shockers ended the regular season with a quality win on the road.
In a game that saw a combined 22 hits, the Shockers prevailed over the Broadway Bruins 14-10 in Rockingham County Baseball League action Tuesday at Broadway High School.
The Bruins struck first by scoring three runs in the bottom frame of the first, with Micah Canterbury notching a two-RBI double and Jayden Nixon driving in an RBI single.
Nick Arnold scored in the second to put the Shockers on the board.
The difference maker was the third inning, as the Shockers put up six runs.
Connor Houser walked in a run, while Jaden Click and Porter Craver each drove in runs off singles.
Harrison Madagan followed up by nailing a two-RBI double.
The Bruins chipped away at the lead through the latter half of the game, but four more runs in the ninth for the Shockers gave them the edge they needed to seal the deal.
Click led the Shockers with three hits and three RBIs, and Madagan ended with two hits and two RBIs.
Ozzie Torres contributed two hits and an RBI for Broadway.
On the mound, Nick Foltz tossed the first six innings and fanned seven strikeouts for the Shockers.
Click, Madagan, and Arnold all tossed innings of relief.
Kody Dobbins started on the mound for Broadway and tossed for two innings.
The Shockers (19-9) are seeded third for the postseason and will host No. 6 Stuarts Draft (12-16) in Game 1 of the best-of-three RCBL quarterfinal series Thursday at Spotswood High School, while the Bruins (13-15) are seeded fifth and will travel to fourth-seeded Grottoes (16-12) to open up the postseason.
Shockers 016 210 004 — 14 13 2
Broadway 300 012 112 — 10 9 1
N. Foltz, J. Click (7), H. Madagan (8), N. Arnold (9), and P. Craver. K. Dobbins, T. Sharpe (3), B. Collier (3), D. Benson (5), O. Torres (6), K. Rush (7), K. Jennings (8), and G. Landis. W — N. Foltz (1-0). L — T. Sharpe (0-1). SV — N. Arnold (1). 2B — SHO: H. Madagan 2 (11), D. Russell (4), P. Bucher (3), N. Arnold (7). BRO: M. Canterbury (11). 3B — SHO: L. Keister (2). BRO: R. Martin (1). HP — SHO: D. Russell (3), L. Keister (1), N. Arnold (5), C. Houser (3). BRO: B. Bower (1). RBI — SHO: H. Madagan 2 (19), L. Keister 2 (22), P. Bucher (16), N. Arnold 2 (23), C. Houser (15), J. Click 3 (3), A. O’Brien (4), P. Craver 2 (2). BRO: O. Torres (21), C. McGuire 2 (16), M. Canterbury 3 (20), J. Nixon 2 (14), R. Martin (4), B. Bower (8). SF — BRO: M. Canterbury (2). SB — SHO: D. Russell (4), L. Keister 2 (11). BRO: O. Torres 3 (13), G. Landis (2), B. Collier (1). LOB — SHO: 13. BRO: 10. A — SHO: L. Keister 3 (73), N. Arnold (50), A. O’Brien 2 (4). BRO: O. Torres 2 (50), G. Landis (6), B. Turner (6). DP — SHO: 1 (A. O Brien(2B) - L. Keister(SS) - C. Houser(1B)). BRO: 1 (B. Turner(2B) - O. Torres(SS) - M. Canterbury(1B)). E – SHO: A. O’Brien (1), P. Craver (1). BRO: B. Turner (2). PB — SHO: P. Craver (2). BRO: G. Landis (9). PO — SHO: H. Madagan (53), D. Russell (134), L. Keister (45), N. Arnold 2 (30), C. Houser 5 (148), J. Click 2 (6), A. O’Brien 4 (7), P. Craver 10 (14). BRO: O. Torres (29), G. Landis 9 (98), C. McGuire (34), M. Canterbury 5 (99), K. Rush (13), E. Burgreen (19), B. Turner 3 (16), R. Martin 4 (17), B. Bower 2 (37). SBA — SHO: P. Craver 5 (8). BRO: G. Landis 2 (17).
