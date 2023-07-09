DAYTON — Some of the Rockingham County Baseball League's most prominent names came together on one field for the league's Veteran's Game during All-Star Weekend at Ruritan Park.
And, boy, did they put on a show.
The Blue Team erased an 8-6 deficit in the bottom of the ninth and tied the Red Team 8-8 in the game that featured former league standouts from all eight teams across the RCBL.
Former Bridgewater Red standout Alex Stover was named the game's Most Valuable Player for his three-run home run in the contest.
"It's kind of like riding a bike, I guess; you do it your whole life, and it just comes back to you," Stover said. "You just start warming up and being out here; it's so fun with all these guys. You know, it's just natural sometimes."
The Red Team used a three-run homer to go up 4-0, but Stover's home run cut it to 4-3.
After a barrage of errors and unearned runs made the score 8-6 headed to the bottom of the ninth, the Blue team got to work, as two RBI singles tied it up. Stover had the chance to walk it off but grounded to second to end the game.
The RCBL All-Star Game between current players, along with the 2023 RCBL Home Run Derby, all took place on Saturday back at Ruritan Field.
