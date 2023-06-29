Stuarts Draft left no doubt who was the superior team on Wednesday.
The Diamondbacks mounted 12 runs in the fourth inning and 10 in the sixth en route to an exceptional 27-3 seven-inning victory over the Elkton Blue Sox at The Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft in Rockingham County Baseball League play.
Will Hass drilled a solo homer in the third inning for Stuarts Draft, while Andi Merica notched a two-run bomb for the Blue Sox in the fourth. Logan Duff doubled twice for Stuarts Draft, tallying three hits and three RBIs total. Chaz Harvey racked up a double of his own and drove in two runs.
Calen Owens had another stellar outing for Stuarts Draft by contributing three hits and an RBI. Nate Wayne strung together a hit and four RBIs, while Landon Lightner put up two hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks.
Tossing a complete game for Stuarts Draft was pitcher Austin Craft, who sat 10 batters down on strikes. Jacob Hensley took the loss for Elkton after pitching six innings and fanning seven strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks (7-10) host the Grottoes Cardinals on Friday, while the Blue Sox (0-16) travel to Montezuma to face the Braves on Friday.
ELK 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3 6 6
SD 2 0 1 12 2 10 x — 27 15 0
Hensley. Craft. W — Craft. L — Hensley. HR — ELK: Merica, fourth inning, one on. SD — Hass, third inning, no one on. 3B — SD: Wayne. 2B — SD: Duff 2, Harvey. SB — ELK: Mauer 2. SB — ELK: Mauer 2. SD: Bush, Owens, Duff, Harvey, Ward.
