Stuarts Draft did just enough to seal the deal on Tuesday.
Up 4-3 heading into the ninth, the Diamondbacks strung together three runs in the top of the frame and held off Clover Hill in the bottom half to secure a 7-5 win over the Bucks in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Buck Bowman Park.
Clover Hill’s Kyle Carlson put up the first run of the game off a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Koice Quintanilla drove in an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to give the Bucks a 2-0 edge.
The Diamondbacks surged ahead in the fifth with Grayson Bush’s RBI single and Logan Duff’s two-RBI single — putting Stuarts Draft up 3-2. Will Hass scored in the sixth to put the Diamondbacks up by two, but Alex Knicely’s solo homer in the seventh closed the gap to one.
A solo home run by Calen Owens and a two-RBI double from Hass gave the Diamondbacks insurance in the ninth. The Bucks scored two off a single from Carlson, but ultimately came up short in the end.
Owens led the Diamondbacks with three hits and an RBI off the home run, while Bush and Duff contributed two hits and two RBIs apiece. Lucas Bauer led the Bucks with three hits.
Job Harrell took the win on the mound for Stuarts Draft after pitching 2.1 innings and striking out two, while Chandis Goff was credited with the save in the ninth. Clover Hill’s Sam Imeson took the loss after five innings pitched and fanning seven strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks (6-10) host the Elkton Blue Sox on Wednesday, while the Bucks (9-5) host the Cardinals on Wednesday.
