STUARTS DRAFT — The quest to get its season turned around continued for Stuarts Draft.
The bats came alive at the right time for the Diamondbacks, as six runs off 12 hits led them to a 6-1 victory over Grottoes in Rockingham County Baseball League action at The Diamond Club on Thursday in both teams' final game before the RCBL All-Star Game over the weekend.
It took until the fourth inning for either team to score, as the Diamondbacks struck first in the bottom frame courtesy of Ryan Farris (Southern Virginia/Riverheads) connecting on a two-run single.
Logan Duff (Randolph-Macon) added to Stuarts Draft's lead with a two-run bomb in the fifth. Farris and Nate Wayne (Southern Virginia/Stuarts Draft) crossed home in the sixth to put the Diamondbacks up by a commanding six runs.
Witt Scafidi (William & Mary/Spotswood) notched Grottoes' only run with a solo shot in the ninth, but it was too little, too late for the Cardinals. Grayson Bush (Randolph-Macon) led the Diamondbacks with four hits, including a double and an RBI. Scafidi and Eli Lam (Patrick & Henry/Spotswood) led the Cardinals with two hits.
Pitcher Trever Vernon (Patrick & Henry) earned the win for the Diamondbacks, striking out six and tossing seven innings. Tucker Garrison (Bridgewater College/Spotswood) took the loss for Grottoes after pitching six innings and fanning three strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks (8-12) travel to Penn Laird on Tuesday to face the Shockers, while the Cardinals (11-9) host winless Elkton on Tuesday.
