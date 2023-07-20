BROADWAY — For the last two seasons, Broadway Bruins first baseman and designated hitter Austin Whetzel didn't take the field in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Now, he's back and better than ever, as the Salem University alum has become a significant asset to the Bruins lineup — putting up career-best statistics in his third season in the RCBL.
After graduating from Salem in 2021, Whetzel said he moved to the area this past year and recalled conversing with Bruins head coach Bryce Strawderman.
"Bryce hit me up and said, 'Come back and play some ball,'" Whetzel said. "I came back and I've really enjoyed my time."
Whetzel didn't know what to expect when he returned to the league. He said there were many unknowns and questions, having been out of the sport for two years. Yet, Whetzel said he managed to find his footing quickly.
"It's like riding a bike. It starts clicking again," Whetzel said.
Whetzel said it took about a month to clear the cobwebs of the two-year layoff and find his rhythm — adding that it wasn't much of an adjustment.
"Baseball is a mechanical game," Whetzel said. "You can tell yourself what's going on and then you can actually feel yourself going into it. It's kinda about remembering what you did two years ago and coming back to it."
Whetzel has certainly shaken any rust he had off, as through 24 games, he ranks third for the Bruins in hits (21), tied for first in RBIs (17), and first in home runs (3). Whetzel feels he's improved mentally as a hitter by staying calm between pitches.
Strawderman knows he has many tools in his batting lineup, and they all play to their strengths in reaching the common goal of winning.
"We've got a lot of well-rounded hitters," Strawderman said. "We've got some guys that can swipe some bags [and] we've got some guys that can hit for some pop. We've got a variety of guys in this lineup, and they all play their own role."
Whetzel is someone Strawderman has known since high school and said he's "crucial" to the Bruins lineup. The bond Strawderman shares with Whetzel is one of the reasons he has much faith in the third-year RCBL player.
"I've got a lot of trust in him," Strawderman said. "He's the guy that I want at the plate with two outs on the line."
Whetzel recorded nine hits and seven RBIs in 15 games played in 2019 but only played in two games in 2020. He said he's noticed much growth in the league since returning and acknowledged the quality of people within the league and those who come to watch.
"A lot of fans come out and enjoy it," Whetzel said. "It's just a lot of good people in the league."
Whetzel competed in his first RCBL All-Star Game back on Jul. 8. Representing the West All-Stars, Whetzel notched a hit and an RBI off a sacrifice fly. Whetzel described All-Star weekend as a great atmosphere and was honored to compete alongside the league's best.
"It's a lot of good guys around this whole league," Whetzel said. "Especially at the All-Star level. There's a lot of good guys you're playing every other night and it's good competition. It was good to get to know everyone."
The Bruins comprise many versatile hitters like Ozzie Torres, Carl Keenan, and Jaylon Lee. Whetzel said he sees himself as a solid fit for the No. 4 spot in the lineup and knows it's dependent on him to score runs.
"I want to be that guy that provides runs for us at any moment," Whetzel said. "If they're getting on base, it's my job to get them in."
Whetzel sees himself playing in the RCBL for at least a few more years and considers the Bruins a family to him. He enjoys playing with Strawderman and the guys and putting on a show for the fans.
"It's been a pleasure," Whetzel said. "I've been getting to know the fans, getting to know the kids, and involving as many people as I can."
