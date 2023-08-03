USA Patriots Inspire Amputees To Never Give Up

James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park was the site for a remarkable organization with an inspiring message last week.
The USA Patriots, America’s Amputee Softball Team, traveled to Harrisonburg to compete on the JMU diamond last Saturday and host Kids Camp — a week-long, all-expenses-paid camp of 20 children with amputations or limb losses.
Rich Cress is in the midst of his first year as Executive Director of USA Patriots and said the organization is about providing a place for amputee veterans to be together and have comradery with people who are alike.
The organization started in 2011, and a few years later, they decided to do more. Cress said that’s what inspired the team to start Kids Camp.
“That’s where their passion is now,” Cress said. “They still love playing the game, but the passion is with the kids.”
Cress has watched the team for many years, and when the opportunity came to be the executive director, it was a chance to give back to the veteran community and the kids.
“It felt like a great opportunity and something I could help with,” Cress said.
The USA Patriots try to do one or two events per month, and they’ve been all over the country — traveling to states such as New York, Florida, North Dakota, and Alaska.
Randy Tedder has been a member of the USA Patriots team since 2015. Tedder’s injury wasn’t combat-related but noted that about 90 percent of the team are combat-wounded veterans.
Tedder, who works in North Carolina, said he’s grateful his boss allowed him time off to attend the events. He described the team as a brotherhood and said they jokingly chide one another as any brothers would.
“For the few of us who aren’t medically retired, we still work,” Tedder said. “We’re just like a family, we give each other crap sometimes and treat each other like brothers do. One of my favorite things is telling them even though I’m 56 years old and one of the oldest guys on the team, I still have to work for a living.”
When the children arrive at Kids Camp, Tedder said it’s often a shock because they can meet kids who are just like them. In the kids’ hometowns, Tedder said they might be the only ones with a limb deficiency — leading them to be bullied by other kids or feel different.
“If you show up [to Kids Camp] and you have all of your limbs, you’re the one that’s different,” Tedder said. “All week, they’ve been building these bonds with one another, and they will have these bonds now for the rest of their lives.”
The goal, Cress said, is to show the community that amputees can still do anything in life that one with normal limbs can do.
“That’s what they’re trying to teach these children,” Cress said. “‘Life without limbs is limitless’ is the motto.”
Tedder said Kids Camp isn’t just about softball. It’s about building relationships. Like any other kids, Tedder said the kids grow more comfortable with one another throughout the week and start to build friendships.
The USA Patriots also provide a chance to learn. Despite some of the softball team members having been together for 15 years, Tedder said they still learn things from one another on how to take care of and do things better with their limbs.
Once the kids can befriend one another, they can learn things through sharing their experiences. Tedder believes Kids Camp not only leaves an impression on the kids but the parents as well.
“It really changes lives,” Tedder said. “Sometimes they’re single parents, sometimes they’re adoptive parents who have taken on a special needs child, and it’s difficult. … They may not have all the answers, and they’re needing help. Now, they have a network of roughly 30-40 folks. … They’ve got resources they never had before, and now they’ll have them forever.”
Jessica Bosquez is the Kids Camp Director and the USA Patriots physical therapist. Bosquez got involved in the organization because her brother, Josh Wege, is an original team member.
In her third year as Kids Camp Director, Bosquez said they do their best to break the kids out of their shells and open up about their limb difference or amputation.
“We want them to have that self-confidence,” Bosquez said. “We encourage it in a couple different ways, but they also start realizing they’re not alone as they start talking to each other.”
The week ended with a farewell banquet on Friday night, followed by the kids and adult games on Saturday. At the banquet, Tedder said the parents are sometimes unaware that the kids get on stage and share what happened to them, just as the adults had been doing all week.
“By the end of the week, the kids have that confidence, and the parents had never seen that in their kid before,” Tedder said. “Just watching the reaction of the parents when their kid gets up on the stage and tells their story, it can break your heart, but it’s a good kind of breaking your heart — it warms you.”
Bosquez said the banquet is almost always an emotional time for the parents as they watch their kids exude confidence they’ve never seen before. Bosquez describes it as a “proud mama bear” moment for her that she could help build their self-esteem.
“You have that moment of just pride that you helped encourage that,” Bosquez said. “That just brings happy tears like there’s no tomorrow. It’s very sweet.”
Bosquez said they can also help parents who may be carrying guilt, depending on their child’s limb loss circumstances. Bosquez recalls talking to one of the dads about how his daughter lost her foot.
The dad was out cutting grass, unaware his daughter was behind him and backed over her foot with a tractor. Bosquez said guilt could be insanity for a parent, but as the kids learned throughout the week, the parents also realized they share similar experiences.
“That dad now learned that we’ve had a couple other parents like that,” Bosquez said. “Not only do you get the kids to get comfortable and realize they’re not alone, but even the parents [with] that guilt factor. To help them get over that guilt, too, is a big thing.”
Cress believes their message not only touches those with limb deficiencies but anyone with goals and wants to attain them.
“If you put your mind to something, there’s nothing you can’t achieve,” Cress said. “Everything is possible if you put your mind to it and have the confidence to do it.”
Bosquez knows terrible things happen in life but believes a person has two choices: They can sit and feel sorry for themselves or try to get their life together to the best of their ability. Bosquez said Kids Camp helps the children learn that they may not be able to do things the same way they used to, but they will figure out a different method.
“Hope and perseverance after tragedy is the overall message we try to spread,” Bosquez said. “We’ve seen it year after year. These families have told us multiple times that this camp was life-changing for them. Not just the child at camp, but even them as parents.”
Tedder said the USA Patriots are all about overcoming adversity and accepting life’s challenges when they come about. While one fights adversity, Tedder believes it can inspire others watching, impacting them in more significant ways that the person may not realize.
“Life’s going to throw you curveballs every day,” Tedder said. “You just have to realize that, yes, there’s a challenge here, and there’s going to be a way to overcome it. You just have to figure out the best way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.