Before returning to his home state of Florida after completing his first season as an assistant coach for Harrisonburg, Jowell Bernacet talked with longtime head coach Bob Wease.
Bernacet said Wease knew opportunities may come, but he’d love to have him back for another season.
“It was an easy yes,” Bernacet said. “The way he treats guys and the way he makes everybody feel at home, why not come back? Being here in Harrisonburg has been awesome. To me, it’s a second home.”
Bernacet is in the midst of his second season as Wease’s right-hand man. The Turks went 25-17 in Bernacet’s first year with the program last year.
Bernacet spent the last four seasons coaching at Seminole State College of Florida, where the team has been a state top ten team every year since he’s been a part of the program. Since coming to Harrisonburg last year, Bernacet had never lived outside Florida — a jump he admits was difficult the first time.
“It becomes easier the second time around, because you know what to expect,” Bernacet said. “It was much, much easier to be back here this year.”
Wease knew it was a no-brainer to bring the Florida native back to Harrisonburg this year, as his knowledge and passion for the game are unlike most that he’s seen.
“He’s just a good guy [and] a good coach,” Wease said. “He listens well, [he puts] coaches first, and he does a good job.”
Bernacet believes he and Wease have a great bond as coaches because they share common goals of wanting to win and have quality teams, and he added that he and Wease both wish to cement their legacies into the Turks organization.
“He’s already done that,” Bernacet said. “Hopefully, I’m doing that slowly [too], but I think that’s what helped us build that relationship, because we both have similar goals. … I think he kinda sees a younger version of himself in me, just with the passion of baseball.”
Wease said one of the most considerable abilities Bernacet possesses is to lead by example. Bernacet will often do things, such as start batting practice, without being told to do so.
“He doesn’t have to ask me if it’s OK,” Wease said. “I don’t have to tell him, ‘Hey Jowell, set up the field.’ It’s done, he does it. He does a good job.”
Bernacet believes they didn’t have the depth last year that they do this time, something he felt prevented them from running deeper into the postseason. As the season unfolds, Bernacet feels they’re on the brink of making themselves heard.
“We’re very, very close to cementing who we are,” Bernacet said. “Once we get going, just watch out.”
One of the key pieces when coaching in the Valley Baseball League is commitment, Bernacet believes. Bernacet feels they have the right guys who are here to stay, no matter what’s going on in their world.
Bernacet believes building a relationship with players is essential to form that commitment to each other.
“Just as much as us coaches are making a sacrifice being away from our families, these guys are too,” Bernacet said. “We try to be an open book, be friendly with them, but understand we’re here to do a job. At the same time, we want to make sure these guys are having fun no matter what. That’s our biggest thing.”
In 19 years of coaching the Turks, Wease said the most significant advice he could give Bernacet is to keep doing what he’s doing and be observant of every person he works with to keep learning.
“Don’t try and run the thing, but listen and learn,” Wease said. “He’s done a great job [and] that’s why I brought him back.”
Bernacet has big aspirations for his coaching career, hoping to manage the Chicago Cubs and win a World Series. He’s confident he can make that a reality but is satisfied with whatever path life takes.
“I’d love to do it,” Bernacet said. “When I do, that’ll be awesome [and] that’ll be a dream come true. … At the end of the day, I know whatever journey God has put me in, I’m OK with it — but that’s the ultimate goal.”
Wease hopes Bernacet can achieve his coaching dreams and believes he’d be a positive asset to any organization he takes the field with.
“He’s looking for a job, and hopefully, some coach out there is smart enough to hire him,” Wease said. “Wherever he goes, he will do a good job.”
When Bernacet packs up and leaves Harrisonburg at season’s end, he hopes to leave an impression on the program for years to come. He wants his players to have fun whether they win a championship or not.
“I want to make an impact for them to say, ‘Harrisonburg was awesome,’” Bernacet said. “I want coaches to be able to send their guys here without worrying about, ‘Oh my God, this guy’s here, this coach isn’t great.’ I want to make an impact my second year around to continue to have great guys in our program, no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.