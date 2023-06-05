Four pitchers combined to toss an absolute gem as Harrisonburg picked up an impressive 4-0 shutout of Front Royal in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.
All four arms that Turks head coach Bob Wease opted to use performed in a big way, with Jacob Marlowe getting the start and pitching the first three innings of shutout baseball, allowing one hit while striking out six before being pulled for James Madison right-hander Jason Cheifetz.
Cheifetz tossed three perfect frames in relief, earning a pair of strikeouts before Daniel Diaz and Garfield Johns combined to allow two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts for the final three innings.
But for as impressive as the Harrisonburg pitchers were Sunday, it was left fielder Garrett Bradley coming up with arguably the game’s biggest play as he crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that took all the energy out of the Cardinals dugout and extended the Turks’ lead to four.
Bradley’s two-run shot accounted for half of Harrisonburg’s offense in the win, while first baseman Micah Morgan had an RBI single, and catcher Matthew Delgado added a sac fly for an RBI in the win.
The victory continued what has been an impressive start to the 2023 campaign for a deep and talented Harrisonburg squad, which has now won three of its first four to open its season.
The Turks (3-1) will return to the field on Tuesday against New Market at Rebel Park.
