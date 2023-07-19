For Harrisonburg Turks infielder Miles Hartsfield, this summer has had a different feeling.
It's his first season in the Valley Baseball League, and it didn't take long for him to feel at home inside James Madison's Veterans Memorial Park, where the Turks play each night.
Instead, he's been one of the team's most consistent hitters.
Hartsfield, a rising senior at Georgia Southwestern State, a Division II school located 137 miles south of Atlanta, is hitting .338 with six doubles, a triple, and seven RBIs near the top of the order for the Turks.
The Gainesville, Ga., native has also logged six multi-hit games in 26 appearances, including a four-hit night against the New Market Rebels on July 2.
"Just staying confident in myself, sticking to my plan," Hartsfield said of his sustained success. "I've put in a lot of work and it's cool to see it come full circle."
While his personal victories have come in the batter's box, he's been focused on helping the team win games. That's the same mindset that longtime Turks manager Bob Wease has, which proved to be a perfect pairing.
"I really love it here, to be honest," Hartsfield said. "Bob really wants to win every game, I love that style of play. That's my style of play. … It's been a great summer so far."
Like Hartsfield, Wease is focused on winning the Valley Baseball League championship this summer. The Turks are in a position to make noise in the league's playoffs that begin next week, as they've won 10 of their last 12 games.
Harrisonburg swept the Covington Lumberjacks in a doubleheader on Thursday, which featured Chris Katz's 3-for-3, four-RBI performance to pace the Turks to a 9-2 win in game one and a 7-2 road rout in game two.
The winning surge has the Turks within a half-game back of the first-place Charlottesville TomSox, whom Harrisonburg is 2-2 against this season.
But what's been the key to the Turks' success? Team chemistry.
Like all of the teams in the Valley, the Turks' roster comprises more than 30 college players from all over the country — and various competition levels span from College World Series participants Wake Forest to junior college players.
So as the Turks have played together longer, the team has gotten to know each other better and better. The on-field time together has helped, but so has the off-the-field bonding many players have been able to partake in.
"As the summer went along, we just all hung out more," Hartsfield said. "We became one and three weeks ago, it really clicked. And we've been really, really hot since."
As the team has become "one" on the diamond, Hartsfield said that helps in defensive communication and has instilled a sense of belief in the group. No matter what the inning is, Hartsfield said he knows that each player will put in the same amount of effort as the others, which has led to the winning ways as of late.
Hartsfield said many of his current teammates will be friends for life after he departs Harrisonburg in the coming weeks, but he said, so far, winning has been the best part of the summer.
And the Turks hope to keep their winning ways rolling with eight regular season games remaining before the chase for the title begins next week.
"We've been playing super well down the stretch," Hartsfield said. "It's been super fun. … The fellas are getting hot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.