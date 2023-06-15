Harrisonburg picked up its second straight win Wednesday in a back-and-forth affair.
The Turks trailed by two heading to the bottom of the eighth and proceeded to put up a four spot and clamped down defensively in the ninth to hang on and defeat the Culpeper Cavaliers 10-8 on Eagle Field at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Longtime Turks head coach Bob Wease was pleased to see the effort his team displayed, and as his guys continue to get to know one another, he believes that fight will be even stronger as the season progresses.
“I got a good group of guys, and they don’t give up,” Wease said. “We were down 8-6, came back, tied the game [and] then won the game 10-8. It’s a sign of guys who don’t quit, and that’s big in the Valley.”
In his fourth outing with the Turks, Auburn’s Camden Hill put together a stellar performance at the plate, going 4-for-5 and driving in a run in the eighth. Hill said the eighth-inning rally proved they can seal a victory in just one frame and believes they can do that on any given night.
“I think we have one of the best lineups in the league,” Hill said. “If we strung together a couple runs and put together a big inning, I think we can put a game away pretty early. We didn’t do that until the end, and obviously, that’s all it took.”
The Cavaliers mounted three runs in the bottom of the first, but the Turks quickly responded with four runs in the second — including a three-RBI double off the bat of South Alabama’s Micah Morgan.
Morgan felt Wednesday was a quality team win, and no matter what situation came about, they responded quickly and stayed in the game.
“I think we just came together,” Morgan said. “I think working as a team helped us get the win late in the game, because things can get tricky [and] things can get messy, but I think the way we battled back really helped us finish out strong.”
Hill feels he fits into his role nicely through his short time in Harrisonburg. He credits an “awesome” coaching staff and a welcoming team environment for helping him get comfortable.
“Summer ball can get ‘me’ oriented instead of team [oriented],” Hill said. “I think this team’s different. They pull for each other, and that’s the difference.”
Morgan said the pitching he’s seen in the Valley Baseball League has already helped him become a better hitter. He knew going from metal bats in college to wooden in the VBL would be an adjustment, but he believes staying true to who he is as a hitter is essential.
“It’s obviously a different feeling,” Morgan said. “In the hands, sometimes it can feel heavier, just because it’s a different type of bat. I think just making sure you stay the same type of hitter helps the most. When you try to do too much with metal or overcompensate with wood, you kinda fall behind [and] beat yourself.”
The Turks (7-4) travel to Charlottesville Thursday and host Woodstock Friday, then they’ll hit the road Saturday and Sunday for road games at Strasburg and New Market, respectively.
Central Florida’s Jacob Marlowe earned the win on the mound for Harrisonburg after tossing the final two innings, not allowing any hits or runs. Wease believes Marlowe is one of the best left-handed pitchers of the Valley Baseball League.
As the season is still in its early stages, Wease believes the pitching will be their key to success — something he’s feeling confident about moving forward.
“We’ve got very, very good pitchers, and I think they’re going to come through for us,” Wease said. “I think we’re going to get it going, and we’re going to get it going pretty daggone good.”
