Every time Turks right-handed pitcher Jason Cheifetz has taken the mound this summer, throwing a strikeout means a little more.
For every strikeout the James Madison sophomore throws, Cheifetz makes a donation pledge of five dollars to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his late grandmother, Amy Shimkus, who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in March 2022.
Alzheimer’s is a disease that causes memory deterioration and is the most common cause of dementia. While there have been medical breakthroughs to help slow Alzheimer’s down, there’s still no cure for the disease.
Amy’s Army was created in 2021 to honor Shimkus and help raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Cheifetz is hopeful that through the awareness and money raised, there can one day be a cure for the disease that took his grandmother’s life.
“Purple flowers are for someone who has passed [from Alzheimer’s],” Cheifetz said. “There’s this whole goal of reaching a white flower for the first person to recover from Alzheimer’s and be completely free of it. If that can happen one day, that’s the ultimate goal.”
Cheifetz, along with his brothers Jared and Joel, all played baseball together in their early years. Cheifetz said Shimkus felt like a second mom to them and never wanted to miss a game, even in her later years when the memory loss from Alzheimer’s began to affect her.
Cheifetz recalled a time when Shimkus had to leave one of his games early because the weather became an issue as she got older. He said Shimkus would get upset because she believed she had missed her grandson’s game, despite actually being there and cheering him on from the stands.
“She always wanted to come out to my games, no matter what,” Cheifetz said. “It was just always awesome knowing that she was there supporting me, even if she didn’t remember that she was there. She was there and always wanted to be.”
Cheifetz first pledged five dollars for every strikeout he threw to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in his senior year at Westfield High School, a mere few months after his grandmother’s passing. Cheifetz recorded 72 strikeouts and donated $360 to the association.
Cheifetz’s philosophy is that striking out batters gets the team places, and he knows that every time he takes the mound, he’s throwing with extra motivation.
“There’s other stats, but a lot of people look at strikeouts,” Cheifetz said. “It’s an easy, measurable target to go off of, and I might as well try and get more strikeouts. If I want to donate as much money as possible, I’m going to be incentivized to strike out as many guys as possible.”
Through 27 games, Cheifetz has fanned 11 strikeouts for $55 worth of donations. Cheifetz said he naturally wants to strike out every batter he faces because he knows it makes life easier on the team.
It isn’t until after the inning’s over that he realizes how much money he’s raised.
“It’s definitely a realization after the inning, but I totally have it in mind while I’m pitching,” Cheifetz said.
In his high school senior season, Cheifetz said his peers showed much support in helping raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. He recalled many people donating however much they could and other pitchers matching him with however many strikeouts they threw.
“It was really cool just having people understand what I was doing,” Cheifetz said. “It really meant a lot because of just how much my Grammy meant to me.”
The most significant contribution that sticks out in Cheifetz’s mind was one of his high school teammates, Logan Day, who said he was in a similar situation and decided to donate.
“For him to do that was so incredible,” Cheifetz said. “That donation where someone does the exact same thing because it inspired them to do it too, that sticks with you.”
Cheifetz knows he’s not only pitching in honor of his grandmother but also for many others who are suffering from Alzheimer’s or have a family member that suffers from it.
Cheifetz realizes many people are in a similar situation as he, and his message to those affected by it is to value the time with that person as much as possible — even if it may be difficult due to the effects of Alzheimer’s on the person.
“It might not be how you want to experience time with that family member of yours, but please do it,” Cheifetz said. “You’ll miss them.”
