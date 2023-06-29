For James Madison pitcher Casey Smith, this summer with the Harrisonburg Turks is a chance to grow on the mound.
It’s his second straight summer with the Turks, but after he made seven appearances to rack up just 4.2 innings this past spring at JMU, Smith has the opportunity to toe the rubber in more than double the amount of innings.
And so far, the right-hander has done just that.
He’s made four appearances with the Turks so far this season, but the past two times he’s been on the mound, Smith has started. In each of those starts, Smith has tossed five innings and allowed one run.
The Morgantown, W.Va., native has turned in the best stuff for a starting pitcher with more than 10 innings thrown this summer for the Turks with his 1.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts. Each outing he’s logged for the Turks has been an increase to Smith’s confidence, too.
“It’s good having a great defense behind me so I don’t have to worry about throwing the ball right down the middle, just trying to hit spots,” Smith said. “Personally, it’s going really good. No complaints. I feel like I’ve just gotten much better confidence throwing the ball.”
For most of the spring, Smith threw bullpens and simulated games to stay sharp on the rubber as he was buried in JMU’s deep pitching staff. But this summer, it’s different.
Smith said getting the experience in game situations has paid dividends.
“Facing competition and actually having competitive ABs, it’s really helpful,” Smith said. “It helps me get better. It’s way different than a bullpen. You can’t simulate a game unless you’re actually playing. Getting that experience here is great and it’s really helpful.”
Smith’s confidence is up and it should be. In addition to his eye-popping ERA, his strikeout to walk ratio is impressive. He has fanned 16 while walking just three batters. That’s a turnaround from his JMU season, where Smith walked four and struck out four.
And as his confidence has risen, Smith has allowed his pitches to find the zone on their own. He said he’s not forcing them to particular spots as much, rather letting their movement fool batters or clip the outer parts of the plate.
As Smith put it, “it’s seemed to work out so far.”
He started the summer in the Turks’ bullpen and made two appearances in relief without allowing a run across three innings. With the productive outings off the bench, Turks coach Bob Wease moved Smith to the starting rotation and he’s been hard to hit.
In the 10 innings that he’s tossed as a starter, Smith has allowed just six total hits, while he’s struck out 12 with just the trio of walks.
If it were up to Smith, he’d always start.
“I’ve always been better at it,” Smith said of starting “And I think I get better the farther I go into a game.”
His solid first half of the Valley Baseball League season earned Smith All-Star honors, which helped validate his ability to pitch against Division I talent.
“I’ve always felt I was pretty competitive,” Smith said. “And seeing now that I can play at this level pretty well, it’s always a good thing to see.”
But that validation wasn’t a “click” that happened in Smith’s pitching arsenal.
Instead, each time he takes the mound, he’s confident in his ability to get outs and this summer has been key in allowing him to recognize that.
“[It’s] more of a realization that I am a good pitcher and I can go out there and try not to worry too much about messing up and worry about throwing the ball,” Smith said. “I think that’s better. And I think that’s just a confidence thing, to be honest. Just going out there and trusting yourself, trusting your team behind you and just competing.”
