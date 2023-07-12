The ball hadn’t even left the infield at Veterans Memorial Park before Ty Gill started into a slow jog from third base headed for home in the first inning on Friday night.
And it was for a good reason.
Wake Forest’s Chris Katz, who had just arrived in Harrisonburg after the Demon Deacons’ run to the College World Series, let the lively Turks home crowd feel his power-hitting presence in his first plate appearance for longtime manager Bob Wease’s team with a towering home run over the left field fence.
Fittingly, the ball left the yard directly over the purple outfield wall padding section that chronicled the James Madison run to the College World Series in 1983.
“It was a lot of fun,” Katz said of his blast. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, honestly. I was just trying to see the ball well and get a good pitch to hit. It just ended up working out.”
Katz’s blistering start didn’t stop at his home run, either.
Katz laced a double into the gap in his third at-bat with the Turks. He soon followed his debut game with another home run in his second game with the Turks en route to a 10-3 win in Front Royal on Sunday night.
But for Katz, the beginning of his short-lived summer with the Turks hasn’t changed the way he views his approach at the plate.
“I feel like it doesn’t make that big of a difference,” Katz said. “I try to approach the game the same way, regardless of how it’s going. How I perform doesn’t really matter, so I don’t think it made too big of a difference.”
And it didn’t boost his confidence much, either.
“I’ve always been pretty confident in my abilities, I’m thankful I get to come out here and play baseball every day right now,” Katz said. “I’m just trying to trust the process and the results will come.”
But did it win over his new teammates? Possibly.
“It might have made a little bit of a difference for the guys to open up to me,” Katz said with a smirk. “But I’m not too sure.”
Katz has been featured in the outfield for the Turks, and it appears his bat isn’t the only skill that has quickly allowed his teammates to gravitate toward him.
His humor has, too.
“He’s been great,” Turks outfielder Micah Morgan said. “He’s a great player, a great guy. He cracks us up out there. He always has something to say and he’s really funny. He’s an all-around good dude. And he definitely brings a big bat to the lineup, so you can’t complain.”
Before Katz arrived in Harrisonburg, the Raleigh, N.C., native hit .210 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 25 games as a reserve for the Demon Deacons.
While Katz didn’t play every day with Wake Forest, he was on the travel roster throughout their NCAA tournament run and was the one who helped create their year-long tradition of taking photos with a Polaroid camera after each win.
That collection of instant photos became a hit on Twitter and shortly afterward was featured on the ESPN broadcast in Omaha.
For Katz, the trip to college baseball’s mecca was something he said he’ll remember for the rest of his life, even though the Demon Deacons were bounced before the championship series.
“It was a super special experience,” Katz said. “I’m going to cherish it forever and hopefully we get the chance to go back there next year, too. It was a lot of fun. … The atmosphere was unreal. Being able to experience that was super special.”
Though his season ran long due to the Demon Deacons’ run to Omaha, Katz never considered skipping the summer with the Turks. He was set on playing for Bob Wease, just as his coach Tom Walter did 30 years ago.
Katz wanted the extra reps at the plate with the Turks in the Valley League, and so far, they’ve paid off. Through his first four games in the Friendly City, Katz has a .389 batting average with a double, two home runs, and five RBIs — and the Turks haven’t lost a game with him in the lineup.
“I wasn’t really looking for a specific kind of start, but it is always nice to get a couple extra-base hits out of the way,” Katz said. “It’s a lot of fun to be able to come out here and play baseball. Any start like that is a good start.”
