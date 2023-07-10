In his first two at-bats, Harrisonburg Turks right fielder Micah Morgan made solid contact, but sent the hot shots right at fielders for easy outs.
The first went off Ryan Lynch, the Charlottesville Tom Sox starting pitcher, while the second was directly at the first baseman.
But with an opportunity to tie the game at one apiece in the eighth, Morgan delivered. He hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield to score Ty Gill from third. That set the table for Turks power hitter Chris Katz with two runners on, which was all he needed.
Katz laced a single into the outfield to score the go-ahead run and the Turks first lead of the night. which they didn’t relinquish and beat the Tom Sox 2-1 on a warm Monday night at Veterans Memorial Park in Valley Baseball League action.
The win pulled the Turks within two games of the league lead after the Tom Sox entered the night at the top of the standings.
For Morgan, the ball was eventually going to find a hole and it happened to do it at the right time.
“I just stayed true to the hitter I am,” Morgan said. “I couldn’t let it affect me at the plate. It felt like one needed to go through. … I felt kind of beat for a second, but I got a fastball and put a swing on it.”
Morgan finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI, while Katz led the Turks with a 2-for-4 performance with an RBI and two strikeouts.
But before the Turks bats woke up, the ball didn’t bounce Harrisonburg’s way in the first inning.
Turks starting pitcher Robert Kelley fell into trouble in the early going and allowed the Tom Sox to load the bases before he walked in a run. After that, the right-hander settled down and mowed through the Charlottesville order.
“I have a very short, quick mindset where I can just get rid of stuff,” Kelley said. “In the first inning, I knew what my problems were mechanically, so I changed it in the second inning and rolled.”
The Tennessee Wesleyan arm allowed just four base runners in the following five innings to keep the Tom Sox from doing any more damage. During that stretch, Kelley struck out seven batters and he didn’t allow a walk after he issued three free bases in the first inning.
Kelley tossed seven innings and allowed one run on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. After he departed, the Turks’ bullpen was nearly perfect.
Chad Heiner tossed a 1-2-3 eighth and Garfield Johns faced the minimum after he forced a game-ending double play to seal the Harrisonburg win.
As Morgan looked onto the field shortly after the Turks’ celebration, he summed up the win as a complete effort.
“It was a great team win,” Morgan said. “Our pitching staff did wonderful. Our hitters showed up today in the face of adversity. I thought we did an all-around great job.”
