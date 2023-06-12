Alex Gaeto, a right-hander from Samford, tossed five shutout innings and allowed just two hits and zero walks while striking out five, and Staunton used a three-run sixth inning to defeat rival Harrisonburg 3-2 in Valley Baseball League action at Moxie Stadium inside Gypsy Hill Park on Sunday.
The difference-making frame came in the sixth when Buffalo Gap alum Noah Canterbury (Fairmont State) scored off an error in center field by the Turks, followed by RBI singles from Cooper Clapp (Notre Dame) and Joey Parliment (Trevecca Nazarene) to give the home team a 3-0 advantage.
Harrisonburg responded with an RBI single from Trent Kiraly (Oklahoma City) in the bottom of that frame and added another on a bases-loaded walk to Aiden Alexander (Oklahoma City) in the ninth to make it a one-run game, but Staunton reliever Derrell Fletcher-Knight (Virginia Military Institute) got Turks shortstop Jose Perez (Seminole State) to strike out in the ensuing at-bat to seal the win.
Parliment finished 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Braves (3-6) at the plate, while Nate Earley (Florida Southwestern) had a hit and an RBI, and three other Staunton players added a hit apiece.
For Harrisonburg (5-4), Alexander and Kiraly each had a hit and an RBI in the setback, while right fielder Micah Morgan (South Alabama) finished with a double for the team’s only extra-base hit.
On the mound for the Turks, James Madison right-hander Casey Smith got the start and lasted five innings, giving up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five before being pulled.
Daniel Diaz, another South Alabama product, also tossed a perfect inning in relief for Harrisonburg.
Both teams hit the road Tuesday, with Staunton heading north to take on Winchester at Jim Barnett Park, while the Turks will head opposite toward Kate Collins Field to square off with Waynesboro.
