Harrisonburg is one game closer to reaching the Valley Baseball League finals after Monday’s victory.
Three James Madison pitchers stepped up to the occasion and shut down Winchester’s offense, which played a crucial part in the Turks claiming a 5-2 win over the Royals in Game 1 of the best-of-three VBL semifinal series at Veterans Memorial Park.
Longtime Turks head coach Bob Wease is closing in on adding another championship to his storied coaching career and said after Monday’s win that he believes he has a different group of guys who are hungry to help him reach the VBL pinnacle again.
“This team this year is in the game,” Wease said. “They don’t want to go home. They want to win this thing.”
Sean Culkin started on the mound for the Turks, tossing six innings and didn’t allow any runs. Jason Cheifetz pitched for an inning and only gave up two runs. Casey Smith threw the final two innings and earned his third career VBL save.
“Sean did a great job tonight,” Wease said. “Jason came in and did a pretty good job, and Casey came in and got the outs. Three JMU boys did a great job. [JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry] should be happy.”
Trent Kiraly led the Turks with three hits and two RBIs on Monday. The junior out of Oklahoma City U said they were confident in maintaining their three-run lead heading into the top of the ninth, adding they had much faith in the pitching.
“They’ve thrown well for us all year,” Kiraly said. “We knew they were going to get it done again for us.”
Harrisonburg’s defense managed to get out of jams throughout the game, as the Royals left 11 base runners stranded. Kiraly said they take much pride in their defense, especially in the outfield.
“We had a bunch of double plays, which helped us get out of tough spots,” Kiraly said.
Tyler Borges contributed nicely for Harrisonburg, notching three hits and an RBI. Borges admits it’s been a long summer, and it’s shown that they’re fatigued. Yet, their determination continues to push them through the postseason.
“It feels good that we can come out here as a team and find a way to do it,” Borges said. “Everybody’s tired, but we’re hoping we can just rally together, feed off each other, and find a way to keep winning.”
The Turks traveled to Winchester Tuesday for Game 2 of the semifinals at 7 p.m. A victory for the Turks would move them to the VBL finals, but a loss would force a Game 3.
Summer baseball is ending, and while the Turks are starting to feel the fatigue, Borges believes it’s motivating them even more to find ways to victory.
“We’ve got a bunch of great ball players,” Borges said. “You just have to keep going hard [and] feed off each other. … Our motto right now is, ‘Hey, why not?’ We’ve been here all summer, we’re here right now, [and] we might as well go do it.”
Winchester 000 000 020 — 2 7 3
Harrisonburg 100 103 00x — 5 10 2
J. Bell, C. Horner (6), and J. Bennett. S. Culkin, J. Cheifetz (7), C. Smith (8), and J. Stella. W — S. Culkin (1-0). L — J. Bell (0-1). SV — C. Smith (1). 2B — WIN: J.Hay (2), N.Gnardellis (1). HP — WIN: J.Bennett (1), J.Sloan (2), N.Gnardellis (1). RBI — WIN: C.Ballenger (2), N.Gnardellis (1). HAR: M. Morgan (2), T. Borges (1), T. Kiraly 2 (4). SB — WIN: J.Colon (3), C.Jackson (2). HAR: M. Hartsfield (2). LOB — WIN: 11. HAR: 5. A — WIN: J.Colon 9 (12), J.Sloan (4), C.Schoeller 3 (4). HAR: J.Perez 4 (10), T.Borges 2 (7), C.Harris 2 (8), S.Culkin 2 (2). E — WIN: J.Hay (1), J.Sloan (2), W.Mendez (1). HAR: J.Stella 2 (2). DP — WIN: 5 (C. Schoeller(2B) — J. Colon(SS) — C. Ballenger(1B),C. Schoeller(2B) — J. Colon(SS) — C. Ballenger(1B),J. Colon(SS) — C. Ballenger(1B),J. Colon(SS) — C. Ballenger(1B),C. Schoeller(2B) — J. Colon(SS) — C. Ballenger(1B)). PB — HAR: J.Stella (1). PO — WIN: J.Colon 3 (6), J.Hay 2 (5), J.Bennett 3 (3), C.Jackson (4), C.Ballenger 12 (27), W.Mendez (5), C.Schoeller 2 (4). HAR: M.Hartsfield 3 (3), M.Morgan 9 (30), C.Katz 3 (8), S.Barnett 2 (6), T.Borges 2 (4), J.Stella 5 (9), C.Harris 3 (6). SBA — WIN: J. Bennett (1). HAR: J. Stella 2 (4).
