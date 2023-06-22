After a slow start to his collegiate spring at the plate, Micah Morgan hit his stride down the stretch with South Alabama, and his confidence began to rise.
So as he set foot in Veterans Memorial Park for his summer season with the Harrisonburg Turks, there was not just an added solace because of how he closed the season, but Morgan had a sense of comfort on James Madison's artificial playing surface.
Why? Morgan and the Jaguars made the over 800-mile trek to face off with the Dukes during the regular season — a South Alabama series win in early April. But the previous experience in the ballpark, a long cry from home, paid off.
Morgan, a left-handed hitting outfielder for the Turks, leads the Valley League with eight doubles, while he is fourth in batting average (.407) and has recorded at least one hit in all 14 games he's played with the squad this summer.
"I loved it when we came up here," Morgan said. "So a comfortability factor kind of hit in. It felt really good. I felt at ease coming to a familiar place. And I just love this area, it's so gorgeous."
Morgan's production on the field with the Turks this summer may have been foreshadowed by his 1-for-4 game with a double, his second of the season at South Alabama, in his second game against Dukes on April Fool's Day.
The Fairhope, Ala., native carried his momentum from the end of the collegiate season with South Alabama, where he recorded a hit in five of the last six games and four multi-hit performances in the process.
That hot hitting traveled with him to Harrisonburg, where he jumped out to a successful start to the summer.
Morgan has been a doubles machine for the Turks, and the first six came in consecutive games. In addition to his ability to find the outfield gaps, Morgan has been the Turks' most consistent bat and has recorded seven multi-hit games this summer.
"I finished pretty strong at the end of the year," Morgan said. "I think going right into summer ball kind of helped pave the way for the first few games."
Morgan hasn't done much different this summer, but he said a slight adjustment to hit batting stance towards the end of the season helped his production see an uptick. Other than that, Morgan has been the same even-keeled player.
As he talked about his time in the Valley this summer, Morgan said the goal was to develop as a hitter, but he also wanted to make the league's all-star game in Front Royal.
Well, after his blazing start, that came true. Morgan is one of seven Turks players that made the South Division's all-star team, which the league announced on Wednesday night.
The Turks' hard-hitting right fielder will be joined by fellow outfielder Aiden Alexander (Oklahoma City U), James Madison right-handed pitcher Casey Smith, South Alabama left-handed pitcher Garfield Johns, Central Florida left-handed pitcher Dominic Castellano, Miami infielder Jason Torres and Georgia Southern right-handed pitcher Lane Pearson.
As Morgan accomplished his first goal for the summer, he still wants to continue to work on his hitting against left-handed pitching, something he struggled with at times at South Alabama.
So far, that has been going according to plan, too.
"I think there's a good bit of comparable arms," Morgan said of the Valley's pitching compared to the Sun Belt Conference. "I think a lot of the lefties I've seen so far, they've been from good teams that we have played or would have played in the regular season. I think I'm developing, there's no doubt."
With Morgan at the plate, the Turks sit in a tie for fourth in the Valley League standings with the all-star break approaching this weekend. But even though there are three teams ahead of Harrisonburg, Bob Wease's squad is just one game back from the league-leading Charlottesville TomSox.
And for Morgan, this summer is about development and having fun with the sport.
"We have a good group of guys on this team, it just makes baseball fun," Morgan said. "I can't complain."
