Harrisonburg reached the pinnacle of the Valley Baseball League this season for the first time since 2012.
It couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for longtime Turks head coach Bob Wease, as he led his team to the VBL championship in what could’ve been the last season of his illustrious coaching career.
Yet, never say never, as Wease said he’d like to be back for another summer if everything falls into place.
“I would like to come back, providing that my health is still good and everything,” Wease said. “I’m going to be 80 years old in a couple of months, and if everything’s good with me, I would like to come back. If it’s not, it’s God’s blessing. Whatever God says is whether I’m coming back [or not].”
If 2023 does mark Wease’s swan song, he certainly left on a positive note. The Turks swept the Charlottesville TomSox 2-0 in the championship series, despite being down to a mere 16 players. Wease applauds the guys that stuck it out through the summer’s entirety, and their willingness to battle all season long.
“It’s a good feeling to win it,” Wease said. “It was a really, really good season. The guys we had this year were super guys that got along well together. They were always patting each other on the back and congratulating each other.”
Wease knew he had a great shot at winning at all just after the first week of the season. He knew the quality of players he had, and their ability to fight. Wease saw that fight out of his team in the championship series, and they made sure to let him know they were going to get the job done.
“Even when we got behind 5-4 [in game two], the guys were still saying, ‘Bob, we got this,’” Wease said. “It wasn’t just one guy, it was all of them. That’s a nice feeling.”
South Alabama’s Micah Morgan not only played under Wease this summer, but got to work for him at Wease Auto Exchange. Morgan said he built a great relationship with Wease, and badly wanted to win the championship for him.
“Every day, I’d come in [to Wease Auto] at 10 o’clock, and the first thing he’d talk about was the matchups we had against whoever we were playing,” Morgan said. “That just shows how important it was to him. Every time I went into work and heard him talk about that, I just knew that day was another opportunity to get a win for him and be one step closer to a championship.”
Wake Forest’s Chris Katz knows this might’ve been Wease’s final year, and realizes how special it was to be a key piece to the puzzle in the Turks’ championship season.
“If he chooses not to come back, there’s no better way to go out than on top,” Katz said. “I’m super grateful to be a part of that and help give him at least one championship in what could’ve been his last year.”
With a long trip back home, Morgan has had time to reflect on what he and the team accomplished. Morgan’s had a few days to soak it in, and believes winning the VBL title will be something he remembers for a while.
“Now that the job’s finished, it’s something I’ll always be able to look back on and appreciate,” Morgan said. “All the impacts that the guys had on me, and hopefully I had on them, I think it’s going to be friendships that’ll last for a while. That’s always a good thing.”
Katz enjoyed the time he got to spend with his teammates, and said he’s kept in contact with many of them since season’s end.
“It was a really close-knit group of guys, which is super special,” Katz said. “Especially in summer ball.”
Katz feels it’s cliche to say, but the relationships he formed with his teammates is what he’ll remember the most from his time in Harrisonburg.
“I got really close with some of these guys, so I’m just going to cherish the relationships that we made,” Katz said. “[I’m] going to try and stay in contact with as many of them as I can, because we’re all really close.”
Morgan will also miss the connections he made with the Turks, because he said the memories will last forever, but he may never get another chance to take the field with the same guys.
“I definitely think keeping in touch with these guys the most I can is really going to help keep those relationships alive,” Morgan said. “I think we’ll look back in however many years and just appreciate the time we had together and just hope we don’t take it for granted.”
Wease is grateful for the run he made with his team this year and the connections he made. If he returns as head coach next year, he may be doing it with some familiar faces. After winning the championship on James Madison’s Eagle Field, some of the players had a message for Wease.
“I had probably eight to ten guys who came up to me and said, ‘Bob, I want to come back here next year if you’re coming back,’” Wease said. “You can’t say a nicer thing to a coach than that. It almost brought tears to my eyes, because I know they enjoyed being here in Harrisonburg with me this summer, and that made me feel good.”
