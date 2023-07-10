FRONT ROYAL — Harrisonburg’s bats came alive en route to victory on the road Sunday.
Up by a run after seven innings of play, the Turks added two more in the final two frames to give them enough to take down Front Royal 6-3 at Bing Crosby Stadium in Valley Baseball League action.
Longtime Turks head coach Bob Wease felt a mix of superb pitching and the guys hustling on the field were the keys to victory on Sunday and is optimistic about the next few days for the team.
“It was a well-played game by the Turks [on Sunday],” Wease said. “I think we’re starting to come together a little bit, and hopefully we’ll get a little run going in the next day or two.”
The Turks are 9-6 on the road compared to their 6-5 home record.
Wease attested that simply being the nature of the game, and feels an error or two late in the game has cost them a few times at home.
“We’ve lost five ball games that we had no business losing,” Wease said. “I think the guys are really starting to come together, and I think it looks good from here on out.”
Garrett Bradley (Georgia Southwestern State) put the Turks on the board with a score in the top of the second. Chris Katz (Wake Forest) made it a 2-0 ballgame with a solo home run in the fourth — his second of the season. The Turks went up 3-0 in the fifth courtesy of a score by Miles Hartfield (Georgia Southwestern State), but the Cardinals countered with a score of their own in the bottom frame.
Bradley nailed an RBI double in the sixth, but Front Royal responded with two runs in the bottom half. However, the Turks squeaked two more runs, including an RBI double from Jason Torres (Miami), to secure the win.
Hartsfield led the Turks with three hits, while Bradley and Micah Morgan notched two hits and an RBI each. Benjamin Shenosky (Wake Forest) won on the mound after throwing the first 4.2 innings and fanning seven strikeouts. Jack Butler (Georgia State) took the loss for Front Royal after 5.2 innings pitched and six strikeouts.
The Turks (15-11) were scheduled to host Charlottesville on Monday, while the Cardinals (14-16) were set to host Waynesboro the same evening.
As the postseason nears, Wease feels his guys simply need to keep playing hard like they are now in order to be successful.
“That’s all we need to do,” Wease said. “Hopefully we’ll get a little run going this week.”
Harrisonburg 010 111 011 — 6 13 0
Front Royal 000 012 000 — 3 7 1
Shenosky, Hill (5), Pearson (6), Johns (9), and Delgado. Butler, Fisher (6), Craig (9), and Poppell. W — Shenosky (3-0). L — Butler (2-1). SV — Johns (1-0). HR — TUR: Katz. 3B — TUR: Barnett, Hartsfield. 2B — TUR: Morgan, Bradley, Torres. CAR: Douglas, Anderson. SB — CAR: OSaban, Douglas, Poppell.
