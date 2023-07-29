Harrisonburg is one step closer to claiming the Valley Baseball League title.
The No. 2 seeded Turks took care of business in the VBL quarterfinal round, taking down the No. 7 seeded Covington Lumberjacks 9-7 in game one at home Thursday, and 6-2 in game two on the road to advance to the semifinals.
In game one, Miles Hartsfield’s two-run home run helped contribute to the Turks mounting seven runs in the bottom of the first. Yet, they’d have to work for it as the Lumberjacks chipped away at the lead throughout the game. Covington scored five runs in the fourth to get within two, but Harrisonburg tallied two more runs in the fifth, which proved to make the difference.
Joe Stella homered in the fifth, and ended with two hits and three RBIs. Tyler Borges led the Turks with three hits, while Hartsfield contributed two hits and three RBIs. On the mound, Robert Kelley earned the victory for Harrisonburg after 6.1 innings pitched, while Johan Hidalgo took the loss for Covington.
The Turks traveled to Covington in game two and took care of business. Harrisonburg led 3-1 after two innings, which saw Jose Perez drive in two off a single in the second. Two more runs came across for the Turks in the sixth off Trent Kiraly’s two-RBI single. Covington managed to drive in another run in the seventh, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Hartsfield racked up three hits in game two, while Micah Morgan contributed two hits and an RBI. Dominic Castellano earned the win on the mound for Harrisonburg after striking out six in seven innings pitched, while Zaylen Perry took the loss for Covington.
The Turks keep their championship hopes alive as they advance to the semifinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.