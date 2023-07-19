Harrisonburg went on the road and returned with two quality victories on Tuesday.
The Turks stayed in contention for the lead in the Valley Baseball League standings, taking the first game 9-2 and the second 7-2 over the Covington Lumberjacks at Casey Field in VBL action.
Now having won 10 of their last 12, longtime head coach Bob Wease has been proud to see his team get on a roll in the late stages of the regular season.
“I’m happy with the guys,” Wease said. “They’re having fun, and they battle all the way through the game. To be honest, we could easily be 12-0 the last 12 games. … I think we’re playing well and I think I’ve got a good group of guys who want to win.”
Wease knew he had a quality team after three or four games into the season. He saw his guys start to gel together nicely, which is why he believes they’ve been on a hot streak.
“They’re always pulling for each other and patting each other on the back,” Wease said. “That’s a good start to everything, when you see the guys getting along well. I thought we were going to have a good team, which we do.”
Game one saw the Turks go up 4-0 after two innings, which included Chris Katz nailing his third home run of the season — a two-run shot in the first. The Lumberjacks tallied a run in the third, but Harrisonburg surged ahead with a five spot in the fifth, ultimately putting the game out of sight.
Katz led the Turks in game one with three hits and four RBIs, while Matthew Delgado contributed two hits and two RBIs. James Madison’s Casey Smith won the game on the mound after pitching four innings and striking out two. Ben Barrett was credited with the save after pitching three innings of relief.
The Turks put Covington on the ropes early in game two, mounting six runs in the first. Camden Hill slammed a two-RBI single, while Sean Barnett contributed an RBI single of his own. Hill and Barnett scored off a fielding error, while Ryan Becker scored an unearned run for the sixth inning. Becker nailed a sacrifice fly in the fifth for Harrisonburg’s seventh run of the game.
Barnett ended with two hits and an RBI, while Jose Perez racked up two hits. Daniel Diaz won the game on the mound after pitching five innings and striking out five, while Camden Hill tossed two innings of relief.
The Turks (23-13) were set to face the Culpeper Cavaliers (19-17) on the road Wednesday in a doubleheader and host the Waynesboro Generals (10-26) on Thursday.
With a long lineup of games ahead, Wease is hopeful his guys are up for the challenge as they look to take the regular season title.
“We need to do the same thing we’ve been doing the last 10, 12, 14 games,” Wease said. “Staying together, hustling, [and] pulling for each other. That’s the only thing we need to do, keep playing just like we are.”
