Harrisonburg extended its longest winning streak of the season to date with a 9-5 victory over the New Market Rebels on Wednesday in Valley Baseball League action. The Turks capitalized on some fielding errors and timely hitting to secure their sixth straight win.
Sean Barnett drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Matthew Delgado followed up with a reach-first-base error, allowing Garrett Bradley to score. Later, Cameron Harris drove in Delgado with a sac fly for the third run of the inning.
The Rebels got on the board in the bottom of the third, but the Turks responded with two runs in the top of the fourth with a double by Micah Morgan. New Market tried to stay within striking distance by mounting a run in the bottom half.
Harrisonburg put up another three runs in the fifth, with Bradley and Barnett scoring on a passed ball, and Delgado scoring on a putout. The Turks scored one more run in the ninth, and while the Rebels got within four in the bottom of the ninth, Harrisonburg proved to be too much for them.
Jason Torres and Jose Perez led the Turks with two hits each, while Morgan contributed two RBIs off the fourth-inning double. Joseph Duffer led the Rebels with two hits and an RBI. On the pitching side, James Madison’s Sean Culkin earned the win — tossing five strikeouts in five innings pitched. Luke Drzemiecki took the loss for New Market after pitching four frames.
The Turks (19-11) are set to face the Waynesboro Generals at home Thursday, while the Rebels (11-22) are scheduled to travel to Woodstock to face the River Bandits Thursday.
