A productive fourth inning helped propel Harrisonburg to victory on Friday.
The Turks strung together six runs in the fourth, which proved enough en route to their 10-3 victory over Strasburg on Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Valley Baseball League action.
The Express struck first with an RBI double by Joe Delossantos (William & Mary) in the top of the first, but the Turks responded swiftly in the bottom frame as Chris Katz (Wake Forest) nailed a two-run home run. Katz scored again in the fourth off a wild pitch.
It was all Harrisonburg from there as Cameron Harris (Wingate) drove in one off a single. Jose Perez (Seminole State) notched a two-run double, while Ty Gill contributed a two-run single of his own. The Express mounted two more runs, including a solo homer from James Madison's Wyatt Peifer, but the Turks managed to maintain their lead.
Sean Barnett (Wingate) nabbed his second homer of the summer, nailing a two-run bomb in the seventh. Gill led the Turks with three hits and two RBIs, while Katz put up two hits and two RBIs. Jayden Davis (Vanderbilt) and Thad Ector (North Carolina Charlotte) led Strasburg with three hits.
Dominic Castellano (Central Florida) earned the victory on the mound for Harrisonburg, striking out five in six innings pitched. Strasburg's Quin McManmon (Georgia State) took the loss after pitching the first 3.1 innings.
The Turks (14-11) were scheduled to travel to Front Royal to face the Cardinals on Sunday after having postponed Saturday's game at Culpeper. Harrisonburg will host Charlottesville on Monday.
Strasburg 100 010 100 — 3 12 0
Harrisonburg 200 600 20x — 10 9 1
McManmon, Asbill (4), Lill (6), Rosario (7), DeSanto (8) and Vaughan. Castellano, Diaz (7), Kriebel (8) and Delgado. W — Castellano (2-1). L — McManmon (0-1). 2B — STR: Delossantos. HAR: Perez, Katz. 3B — HAR: Gill (2). HR — STR: Peifer, fifth inning, none on. HAR: Katz, first inning, one on. Barnett, seventh inning, one on. HP — Hartsfield. RBI — STR: Delossantos, Peifer. HAR: Perez (2), Gill (2), Katz (2), Barnett (2), Harris. LOB — STR: 9. HAR: 2. E — HAR: Gill.
