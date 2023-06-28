Harrisonburg coasted to a decisive win on Tuesday.
The Turks strung together runs late to put the game away early to claim an 11-1 eight-inning victory over the Front Royal Cardinals in Valley Baseball League action at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Harrison Povey notched an RBI double in the top of the third to put the Turks on the board. Sean Barnett and Matthew Delgado scored in the fourth to give Harrisonburg a 3-0 edge.
The Turks proceeded to put up a five spot in the sixth inning. Micah Morgan kicked it off with a two-RBI double. Povey contributed a two-RBI single, while Barnett drove in one off a sacrifice fly — giving Harrisonburg an 8-0 lead.
The Cardinals put up a run in the bottom frame of the seventh, but a three-run homer from Barnett in the top of the eighth put the Turks ahead by 10. Harrisonburg held down defensively in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.
Barnett and Povey ended with two hits and three RBIs, while Morgan tallied two hits and two RBIs. Blaze OSaben drove in the sole run for Front Royal in the seventh.
Pitcher Gehrig Conrad tossed an exceptional game for the Turks, striking out 14 in 5.2 innings pitched. Reyn Watson took the loss for Front Royal after pitching three innings and fanning four strikeouts.
The Turks (10-8) travel to Woodstock Wednesday to face the River Bandits, while the Cardinals (10-9) host the Purcellville Cannons Wednesday.
TUR 0 0 1 2 0 5 0 3 — 11 9 3
CAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 1 1
Conrad and Diaz (6). Watson, Munoz (4), Hairfield (5) and Adkison (7). W — Conrad. L — Watson. HR — TUR: Barnett, eighth inning, two on. 2B — TUR: Morgan, Povey, Gill. CAR: Wolf. SB — CAR: Stephens 2. E — TUR: Gill 2, Conrad. CAR: Poppell.
