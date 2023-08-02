WINCHESTER — For the first time since winning the Valley Baseball League title in 2012, Harrisonburg is heading back to the VBL Championship Series.
The Turks put up three runs in the first inning and added some insurance runs in the ninth en route to a 6-2 victory over the Winchester Royals on Tuesday at Jim Barnett Park in Game 2 of the best-of-three semifinal series, completing a sweep to send them to the final round.
Miles Hartsfield, Sean Barnett, and Trent Kiraly all contributed in the first inning as they each drove in runs off singles.
The game went scoreless until the ninth when Harrisonburg added three more runs. Jose Perez drove in two off a single, while Chris Katz racked up an RBI single.
The Royals didn’t go away quietly, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Yet, it was too little, too late, and the Turks punched their ticket to the VBL finals.
Perez led the Turks with three hits and two RBIs, while Hartsfield contributed two hits and an RBI.
On the mound, Benjamin Shenosky fanned 11 strikeouts in eight innings pitched for Harrisonburg.
The Turks will take on the winner of Game 3 between the Strasburg Express or the Charlottesville TomSox in a best-of-three series for the VBL crown. Those two teams were set to square off Wednesday.
If the Tom Sox win, Harrisonburg will hit the road for Game 1. If the Express comes out on top, however, the Turks will host Game 1 at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday.
