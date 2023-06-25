Harrisonburg looked to be in position to win, but left the ball field heartbroken on Saturday.
Knotted at four after nine innings, the Turks held a one-run edge heading into the bottom of the tenth, but the Waynesboro Generals strung together two to earn the 7-6 victory at Kate Collins Field in Waynesboro.
The Turks got on the board early as Jason Torres notched an RBI double in the top of the first. Harrisonburg gained a 2-0 edge in the fifth off of Micah Morgan’s sacrifice fly, and kept the momentum rolling through the sixth with a three spot.
The complexion of the game changed when Waynesboro’s Sean Shelly drilled a grand slam in the bottom frame of the sixth. Waynesboro’s Braden Forchic scored off a wild pitch in the eighth, ultimately sending the game to extras.
Harrisonburg’s Ben Barrett scored in the tenth to give the Turks the lead, but scores from Max Smyley and Alexander McCoy gave the Generals the win.
Cameron Harris led the Turks with two hits, while Morgan contributed a hit and two RBIs. Pitcher Jason Cheifetz took the loss for Harrisonburg after tossing the final inning. Robert Kelley started on the mound and struck out five, while Jacob Marlowe tossed four innings of relief — also fanning five strikeouts.
The Turks (9-8) travel to Front Royal to take on the Cardinals Tuesday, while the Generals (7-11) travel to Culpeper Tuesday to face the Cavaliers.
