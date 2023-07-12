Harrisonburg continued to take care of business with two victories on Tuesday.
The Turks walked off the first game with a 6-5 win in extras and claimed an 8-0 no-hit shutout in the second to secure a doubleheader sweep of Purcellville in Valley Baseball league action at Veterans Memorial Park
Game 1 saw the Cannons surge ahead to a 2-0 lead after one and a half, but the Turks responded with a run in the bottom of two and three in the third — including a two-run homer from Jason Torres (Miami).
Purcellville got within one after tallying a run in the fifth. Justin Acal’s (Pittsburgh) solo shot in the top of the seventh tied the game and ultimately sent it to extras. The Cannons took the edge in the top of the eighth with a run, but the Turks wouldn’t be denied, as they drove in two in the bottom frame of the inning to score the win.
Matthew Delgado (Pasadena Community College) and Miles Hartfield (Georgia Southwestern State) led the Turks with two hits each, while Torres contributed two RBIs off the home run. Pitcher Chad Heiner (Marshall) took the win for Harrisonburg after tossing the final inning and only allowing one run.
Game two saw Micah Morgan (South Alabama) put the Turks on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single. Sean Barnett (Wingate) followed up with a triple in the fourth, then scored on a Purcellville fielding error.
The Turks poured in four more runs in the fifth. Morgan walked in a run, while Barnett contributed an RBI single. Torres and Trent Kiraly (Oklahoma City) each scored on Purcellville fielding mishaps.
Jose Perez (Seminole State) drove in a two-run double in the sixth to put Harrisonburg up 8-0.
Ben Barrett (Florida State), Casey Smith (James Madison), and Harrison Miller (Wingate) are the trio of pitchers that made up Harrisonburg’s no-hitter shutout.
Barrett led with four innings pitched and five strikeouts, while Smith tossed for an inning, and Miller threw two innings for three strikeouts.
The Turks (18-11) travel to New Market to face the Rebels on Wednesday and host Waynesboro on Thursday.
Purcellville 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Harrisonburg 001 142 x — 8 8 2
Sumner, McCarthy (5), Reuscher (5), Villamizar (6), and McDonald. Barrett, Smith (5), Miller (6), and Becker. W – Barrett (1-1). L — Sumner (0-2). 2B — HAR: Perez. 3B — Barnett. HP — PUR: Brinton. HAR: Hartsfield, Torres. RBI — HAR: Morgan, Kiraly, Perez (2), Barnett. SB — HAR: Gill. LOB — HAR: PUR: 5. HAR: 12. E — PUR: Stewart, Acal. HAR: Gill, Becker.
