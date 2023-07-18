Harrisonburg came up short in its bid to tie the season series with Winchester.
Down six after seven and a half innings, the Turks racked up four runs in the bottom of the eighth but ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback — falling 7-5 against the Royals in Valley Baseball League play at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
Harrisonburg struck first in the bottom of the third after Miles Hartsfield scored on a Winchester fielding error. The Royals didn’t get on the board until the sixth inning when Jacob Bennett nailed a sacrifice fly, but from there, it was all Winchester.
The Royals proceeded to put up five runs in the seventh, and kicking it off was Camden Jackson walking in a run. Jack Hay followed that up with a two-run double. Chandler Ballenger notched an RBI single while Bennett collected another sac fly.
The Turks found themselves in a six-run hole after Chris Schoeller was forced home after a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. Harrisonburg didn’t go down without a fight, however, as Jose Perez drove in two off a single in the eighth.
The Turks didn’t stop there as Tyler Borges scored on a wild pitch, while Micah Morgan hit a sacrifice fly to center field. Unfortunately for the Turks, Winchester made quick work of them in the ninth, aside from Camden Hill getting on with a walk — sealing the deal on the loss.
Matthew Delgado led the Turks with three hits, including a double, while Morgan contributed two hits and an RBI off the sac fly. Morgan continues to lead the Turks in RBIs, cranking out his 29th on the season Monday.
James Madison’s Sean Culkin started on the mound for Harrisonburg and tossed the first five innings, but it was Harrison Miller credited with the loss after pitching 1.1 innings of relief. Jason Cheifetz, a James Madison sophomore, and Spotswood alum Ben Moyer also saw action on the mound.
After Monday, the Turks (21-13) sat third in the VBL standings, while the Royals (21-14) ride fourth. Harrisonburg traveled to Covington Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Lumberjacks (18-15), while Winchester (21-14) headed to Culpeper to face the Cavaliers (18-17) on Tuesday.
