Harrisonburg came up just shy of a victory on Monday.
The Turks were in striking distance of the lead most of the game, but ultimately couldn’t string anything together late, falling 5-3 to the Winchester Royals in Valley Baseball League action at Jim Barnett Park.
Harrison Povey put the Turks on the board in the top of the first with an RBI single, but the Royals responded with a sacrifice fly by Ryan Flores. Both teams traded two runs apiece in the second inning, including Winchester’s Evan Smith slamming a solo homer.
Tied at three, Winchester’s Chris Schoeller nailed an RBI double to take the lead. Jacob Bennett nailed a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to put the Royals ahead by two. The Turks couldn’t rally back in the ninth, sealing the deal on the loss.
Povey and Sean Barnett contributed a hit and an RBI for Harrisonburg, while Jack Hay led the Royals with four hits. Winchester pitcher Bailey Matela took the win after tossing six innings and striking out eight. Harrisonburg’s Chad Heiner took the loss after pitching three innings with three strikeouts.
The Royals (13-10) and Turks (13-11) meet in a rematch Thursday on Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park.
HAR 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 3 0
WIN 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 x — 5 13 1
Conrad, Heiner (3), and Kriebel (6). Matela and Harpster (7). W — Matela. L — Heiner. SV — Harpster. HR — WIN: Smith, second inning, no one on. Bennett, eighth inning, no one on. 2B — WIN: Hamilton, Schoeller. SF — WIN: Flores. SB — HAR: Alexander, Gill, Harris. WIN: Madagan 2, Ballenger.
