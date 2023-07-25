Harrisonburg couldn’t end the regular season on a high note Monday and fell out of the lead in the Valley Baseball League standings.
The Turks rallied back by mounting a five spot in the bottom of the eighth, but it was too late as they fell 10-8 to the Covington Lumberjacks in VBL action on Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park.
Micah Morgan led the Turks with an exceptional three hits and seven RBIs, notching his 15th double and third home run of the summer. Cameron Harris contributed two hits, while Miles Hartsfield tallied two hits and an RBI. Chenar Brown racked up three hits and five RBIs for Covington, while Ranciel Ventura contributed three hits.
On the mound, Benjamin Shenosky took the loss for Harrisonburg after tossing the first 3.1 innings. Dominic Castellano, Casey Smith, Jason Cheifetz, and Chad Heiner all pitched innings of relief. Edgar Rodriguez earned the victory for Covington, while Kevin Rodriguez was credited with the save after pitching 1.2 innings.
The Turks (28-16) closed out the regular season in second place, while the Lumberjacks (20-21) hosted the Purcellville Cannons in a doubleheader in their final regular season games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.