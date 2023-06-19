Behind a strong start from left-hander Mark Hindy (William & Mary) on the mound and a key four-run sixth inning that opened up a five-run lead, New Market earned a hard-fought 6-1 victory over Harrisonburg in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.
Florida State right-hander Ben Barrett started for the Turks and took the loss, giving up one run on three hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts before being relieved by righty Jason Cheifetz.
Cheifetz, a James Madison reliever, tossed two shutout innings and struck out four for Harrisonburg.
Chad Heiner (Marshall) and Ben Moyer (Samford), the recent Spotswood High graduate, both tossed a strong inning in relief, allowing just one combined hit and striking out a total of five batters.
At the plate for the Turks, first baseman Micah Morgan (South Alabama) was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while designated hitter Trent Kiraly (Oklahoma City) added an RBI single.
On Saturday, JMU right-hander Casey Smith tossed five innings, giving up a run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven as Harrisonburg earned a 3-2 road win over Strasburg.
Barrett and Jason Torres (Miami) each connected on homers in that victory for the Turks (8-7).
Harrisonburg returns to action Tuesday against Purcellville (9-6) at Fireman’s Field at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.