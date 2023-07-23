The Turks have proven this season that, win or lose, they’re never out of a game.
Two of the latest examples were Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park in a doubleheader against the Waynesboro Generals, as Harrisonburg fell short of a comeback in Game 1 by a score of 4-3 but rallied back in the eighth inning in Game 2 to win 5-4.
Leading by two heading into the seventh in game two, head coach Bob Wease was comfortable that his team could take care of business and split the doubleheader at one apiece.
“The guys battled,” Wease said. “They came back and I thought we had a good chance to win it. They did a good job.”
Wease describes his guys as battlers who never give up, no matter the score. He’s seen his team stay in the fight and feels if they can keep the deficit to a minimum, they can rally in the late innings.
“I’ve seen it in the last three or four games,” Wease said. “In the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth inning, they’re still in the ballgame — regardless of what the score is. I’m really proud of the way they hustle and the way they stay in the game.”
Chris Katz shattered his bat in the bottom of the sixth of game two on an RBI single to drive in Harrisonburg’s fifth run. The Turks trailed most of the ballgame, but Katz was confident the tide would turn in their favor.
“We were hitting balls hard all day [Thursday], so we knew it was bound to happen,” Katz said. “We stuck to our approach, put together quality at-bats, worked counts, and then some found some holes, and we scored a couple and took the lead.”
Wease is more than pleased to have a quality player like Katz on his team this season and has high hopes for what the player out of Wake Forest can accomplish in his career.
“He’s going to be a professional baseball player down the road,” Wease said. “The bat’s there, everything’s there. He just needs to work on his arm strength a little bit, but other than that, he’s got all the tools to be a professional baseball player.”
Miles Hartsfield helped tie things up at three in the bottom of the sixth in game two on a sacrifice fly, ultimately leading the Turks to mount two more runs to secure the win.
Hartsfield, who had a combined four hits between Thursday’s two games, noted they had played three doubleheaders in three days and the busy schedule had become physically and mentally taxing.
“We’re running on low energy,” Hartsfield said. “We came out of the gates slow [Thursday], but I love the way we finished [and] came out with a win.”
Whether they’re up or down on the scoreboard, Hartsfield believes the key to victory is team chemistry, and through the tough times on the field, they stay together as a unit.
“We stick to our plan,” Hartsfield said. “If we don’t execute early in the game, we stick with it and execute late in the game like we did [Thursday].”
Katz believes in his team but also feels his teammates also believe in themselves — adding that everyone on the team knows they can hit and can come up with a clutch at-bat at any time.
“It’s about having that trust in the guy behind you,” Katz said. “If you just stick to your approach and trust the process, it’s all going to work out more often than not.”
After Saturday, the Turks have won 14 of their last 19 games and led the Valley Baseball League standings. Katz describes it as the “dog days of the summer,” no matter how hectic the schedule is, they show up to the field ready to go.
“Everybody here is still starting to feel it a little bit, I think,” Katz said. “We just all enjoy showing up to the field, and I think that energy and passion for the game gets us through these games.”
Wease said he wouldn’t take anything away from Thursday’s doubleheader outing and believes they’re showing a lot of promise with the postseason on the horizon.
“I pat the boys on the back,” Wease said. “They keep coming, coming, and coming. That’s all you want from them, is to come and play until the final out is made. The game is never over, as Yogi Bear said, ‘Until it’s over.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.