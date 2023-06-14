Harrisonburg jumped out to a big lead early and held off a furious ninth-inning rally from Waynesboro en route to a 10-9 win in Valley Baseball League action at Kate Collins Field on Tuesday.
Most of the Turks’ offensive damage came from the first and fifth innings, where they scored a combined seven runs, including a two-run double from Micah Morgan (South Alabama) in the opening frame and a triple from Garrett Bradley (Georgia Southwestern State) in the fifth to score two more.
The Generals made a late push, plating four runs in the bottom of the ninth off four bases-loaded walks, but Harrisonburg reliever Garfield Johns (South Alabama) eventually got a strikeout to end it.
The Turks finished with 12 hits in the contest, with shortstop Miles Hartfield (Georgia Southwestern State) finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bradley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
“Tonight, I was seeing the ball well and just trying to get on base for my teammates to knock me in,” Hartfield said. “My boy Garrett came through for me and cleared the bases for us.”
Camden Hill, a left fielder from Auburn, was 1-for-1 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Harrisonburg, while Cameron Harris (Wingate) and Ben Barrett (Florida State) each had an RBI hit.
On the mound, Lane Pearson (Georgia Southern shined in relief, giving up no runs on no hits and zero walks while striking out four in a pair of innings before Chad Heiner (Marshall) came in and tossed a no-hit scoreless inning of his own, allowing a pair of walks but striking out three batters as well.
Sean Shelly (Barry) was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to pace the Generals in the setback.
“It was a good team win,” Bradley said afterward. “Offensively, it was a big game. It got kind of shaky there at the end, but we came together at the end and were able to pull out a win.”
Harrisonburg (6-4) was back in action Wednesday at home against VBL newcomer Culpeper, while Waynesboro (4-6) returned to Kate Collins Field for a rivalry game against Charlottesville.
