It took extra innings, but Harrisonburg got the job done Tuesday.
Knotted at six entering the tenth, the Turks put up a four spot in the top of the frame and made quick work defensively in the bottom half to claim a 10-6 victory over the Purcellville Cannons on Fireman’s Field in Valley Baseball League action.
Longtime Turks head coach Bob Wease noted they made some crucial errors that put them behind early, but they continued to fight and string together hits when it mattered most.
“I’m very, very proud of the boys for the way they battled,” Wease said. “We got down 5-1, we made a couple of errors that put us in a hole, but the guys didn’t quit [Tuesday] and they kept coming back.”
Wease knows Purcellville is a formidable opponent, as it was a back-and-forth affair Tuesday. Like themselves, he believes they’ll be one of the teams to beat in the postseason.
“They’re going to be right there at the end also,” Wease said. “Brett Fuller does a super job there in Purcellville, so you have to pat him on the back — he’s done a good job.”
Harrisonburg struck first in the top of the third with Garrett Bradley’s solo home run. However, the Cannons mounted five runs across the third and fourth innings to surge ahead.
The Turks went to work in the late innings, scoring five runs and taking the lead in the top of the eighth, which included Micah Morgan’s two-RBI single in the seventh and Sean Barnett’s two-RBI double in the eighth.
The Cannons stayed alive by getting a run across in the bottom half of the eighth, ultimately sending the game to extras.
The Turks wasted no time as Tyler Borges drilled a two-RBI double to give them the edge. Borges later scored off a single from Hunter Fansler, while Jason Torres added the fourth run of the inning by scoring off a wild pitch.
Bradley led the Turks with three hits, while Barnett contributed the most RBIs off the two-run double. The Turks totaled 13 strikeouts on the mound between five pitchers, led by starter Gehrig Conrad with six. Maguire Ayres struck out four after six innings on the mound for Purcellville.
The Turks (9-7) travel to Front Royal to face the Cardinals, while the Cannons (9-7) travel to Culpeper to take on the Cavaliers.
Sixteen games in, and Wease feels he has the best team in the VBL — adding that he wouldn’t say that if he didn’t believe it.
“We’ve lost three or four games that we should've won,” Wease said. “That’s going to happen, and we’re going to put together a streak where we win six, seven, eight games in a row. I can really feel it.”
HAR 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 4 — 10 9 3
PUR 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 6 7 3
Conrad, Heiner (4), Jamieson (8), Lyles (8), and Johns (9). Ayres, Mizrahi (7), Bryant (7), Ingle (8), Ricketts (8), Washington (9), Adams (10), and Smith (10). W — Johns. L — Adams. HR — HAR: Bradley, third inning, no one on. 2B — HAR: Torres, Barnett, Borges. PUR: Acal, Guida, Eichelberger. SF — PUR: Knutson. SB — PUR: Acal, Knutson, Drawbaugh. E — HAR: Perez 2, Lyles.
