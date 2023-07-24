STAUNTON – After a dismal loss to Woodstock the night prior, Harrisonburg redeemed itself in dominant fashion.
The Turks strung together 18 runs and racked up 17 hits to end things early, trouncing the Staunton Braves 18-2 after seven innings on Sunday in Valley Baseball League action at Gypsy Hill Park.
The Braves struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Turks wasted no time putting the game to bed — mounting a seven spot in the second and a five spot in the third to propel to a 12-1 lead after just two and a half innings of play. Chris Katz nailed his seventh homer of the summer, a solo shot, in the second.
Jose Perez nailed his fourth home run of the season with a two-run homer in the seventh. Perez ended with two hits and two RBIs, while Micah Morgan led with three hits and three RBIs. Cameron Harris contributed three hits and two RBIs, while Sean Barnett notched two hits.
Ben Barrett earned the victory on the mound — his second of the summer — after pitching five innings and fanning four strikeouts. Garfield Johns tossed two innings of relief and struck out two. Joel Gardner took the loss for Staunton after 1.1 innings pitched.
Holding the RCBL standings lead by a game and a half, the Turks (28-15) hosted the Covington Lumberjacks (19-21) on Monday in the final game of the regular season, while the Braves (15-26) traveled to Waynesboro to face the last-place Generals (11-31) on Monday at Kate Collins Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.