Harrisonburg captured its eighth win in its last nine games on Sunday.
The Turks surged to a 3-0 lead in the third inning and never looked back, taking a 7-3 win over the Front Royal Cardinals at Veterans Memorial Park in Valley Baseball League play.
Matthew Delgado put Harrisonburg on the board in the third after scoring on a fielding error while Christopher Katz drove in two off a ground-rule double. Front Royal’s Broedy Poppell nailed a two-run homer in the fourth, but the Turks responded with two of their own in the bottom of the fourth with RBIs from Cameron Harris and Miles Hartsfield.
Front Royal cut the lead to two in the sixth, but the Turks fired back with Camden Hill hitting an RBI single in the seventh. Harris scored off a pitcher’s error in the eighth for Harrisonburg’s seventh run of the game.
Katz led the Turks with two hits and two RBIs while Ty Gill contributed two hits. Poppell led the Cardinals with three hits and two RBIs while Hayden Harris also smacked two hits. Robert Kelley took the win on the mound for Harrisonburg after striking out eight in six innings pitched. Carter Stanford took the loss for Front Royal after tossing four innings.
The Turks (21-12) were scheduled to host the Winchester Royals on Monday while the Cardinals (16-20) will face the Purcellville Cannons on the road Tuesday.
Front Royal 000 201 000 — 3 7 2
Harrisonburg 003 200 11x — 7 9 0
Stanford, Booth (5), Adkison (8), and Poppell. Kelley, Heiner (7), Johns (9), and Delgado. W — Kelley (1-1). L — Stanford (1-1). SV — Johns (6). 2B —FR: Harris. HAR: Katz. HP — FR: O’Saben, Camp, Shultz. HR — FR: Poppell, fourth inning, one on. RBI — FR: Poppell (2), Black. HAR: Hartsfield, Katz (2), Hill, Harris. SF — HAR: Hartsfield. CS — FR: O’Saben. HAR: Hartsfield. SB — FR: Poppell. HAR: Gill, Bradley (3), Harris. LOB — FR: 6. HAR: 9. E — FR: Ruff, Adkison.
