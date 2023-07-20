CULPEPER — Harrisonburg picked up yet another doubleheader road victory on Wednesday.
The Turks mounted two runs in the eighth to take Game 1 by a 4-3 score and cruised to a 10-2 victory in Game 2 against the Culpeper Cavaliers in Valley Baseball League action at Culpeper County High School.
Game 1 saw Micah Morgan drill his first home run of the summer in the top of the first, while Garrett Bradley collected an unearned run in the second — propelling Harrisonburg to a 2-0 edge. The Cavaliers responded with Jaden Sheffield scoring on a stolen base in the third.
Culpeper knotted the game at two in the bottom of the seventh off a sacrifice fly by Connor Maryniak, sending game one to extras. The Turks wouldn’t be denied, though, as Chris Katz’s two-run bomb in the eighth would be just enough to seal the deal.
Katz led the Turks in the first contest with a home run and two RBIs, while Bradley notched his fourth double of the summer. Jack Torosian and David Coppedge led the Cavaliers with two hits each in game one. Garfield Johns earned the win on the mound for Harrisonburg after tossing the final two innings.
Game 2 was a different story, as the Turks controlled the lead for the game’s entirety. Katz put Harrisonburg on the board in the first off a sacrifice fly, while Morgan tallied an unearned run. Katz’s momentum at the plate continued as he smacked his second two-run home run of the day in the third inning.
Sean Barnett contributed a home run of his own in the fifth inning with a three-run bomb. The Cavaliers got on the board for the first time in the bottom frame off Ryan Peterson’s sacrifice fly. Katz and Barnett sent two more balls out of the ballpark, as Katz drilled a solo shot while Barnett nailed a two-run shot in the seventh.
Barnett ended with an exceptional four hits and six RBIs, while Katz drove in four runs off the two home runs. Jackson Rusiecki led the Cavaliers with two hits in game two. Benjamin Shenosky earned the victory on the mound after fanning six punchouts in six innings pitched, while Harrison Miller tossed an inning of relief.
The Turks (25-13) hosted the Waynesboro Generals on Thursday and will travel to Purcellville to face the Cannons (16-19) on Friday.
